They create quantum microscope that can see the impossible

Researchers from the University of QueenslandIn Australia, they have created a quantum microscope that can reveal biological structures that would otherwise be impossible to see.

This opens the way for applications in biotechnology, and could extend much further in areas ranging from navigation to medical imagingscientists say in the journal ‘Nature’.

East microscope it is based on the science of quantum entanglement, an effect that Einstein described as “ghostly interactions at a distance.”

Professor Warwick Bowen, from the UQ Quantum Optics Laboratory and the ARC Center of Excellence for Quantum Engineering Systems (EQUS), highlights that it is the first sensor based on entanglement with a performance superior to that of the best existing technology. .

This advance will lead to all kinds of new technologies, from better navigation systems to better MRI machines. Entanglement is believed to be at the center of the quantum revolution, and we have finally shown that the sensors that use it can replace existing non-quantum technology. “

Australia’s quantum technologies roadmap envisions quantum sensors driving a new wave of technological innovation in healthcare, engineering, transportation and resources.

One of the main successes of the equipment quantum microscope it has been its ability to overcome a “difficult barrier” in traditional light-based microscopy. “The best light microscopes use bright lasers that are billions of times brighter than the sun,” says Professor Bowen.

Fragile biological systems, such as a human cell, can only survive for a short time in them and this is a major obstacle, he acknowledges, but “the quantum entanglement of this microscope provides 35% more clarity without destroying the cell, allowing us to seeing tiny biological structures that would otherwise be invisible. “

As he highlights, “the advantages are obvious: from a better understanding of living systems to the improvement of diagnostic technologies.”

Furthermore, he explains that the opportunities for quantum entanglement in technology are potentially limitless. “The entanglement is called to revolutionize computing, communication and detection – he predicts -.” Absolutely secure communication was demonstrated a few decades ago as the first demonstration of the absolute quantum advantage over conventional technologies.

As he recalls, “faster computing than any possible conventional computer was demonstrated by Google two years ago, as the first demonstration of absolute advantage in computing. The last piece of the puzzle was detection, and now we have closed that gap. This opens up the door to some powerful technological revolutions, “he says.

