They create inflatable shelters inspired by origami

The art of origami or origami, which consists of creating figures by folding the paper, has always been seen as something artistic. However, the principles that govern this technique could have uses beyond entertainment, skill, or contemplation.

Inspired by Japanese art, a team of researchers from Harvard University (USA) describes in the journal Nature how they have designed large three-dimensional structures, such as arches or shelters for people, capable of compacting or expanding and remaining stable after inflated.

I was very surprised to see that origami is a very powerful platform for engineering

David Melancon (Harvard University)

“At the beginning of the project I was not very familiar with origami. I thought of it more as an art form. I was very surprised to see that it is actually a very powerful platform for engineering. I think that with this shelter we have shown that it is a useful application that is almost ready to be used to solve very important problems, “he says. David melancon, a co-author of the study and a researcher at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS).

The reason behind this fixation on the folding of papers is that, as they explain in their study, historically two strategies for designing deployable systems. The first is to create interconnected bars capable of expanding and retracting synchronously, the other option is through inflatable membranes. However, both present technical difficulties, since if a constant pressure is not applied when they are expanded, they do not maintain their shape.

“The problem with inflatable structures is that if the valve is opened or the structure is punctured there is nothing to prevent it from collapsing again,” adds Melancon.

Origami, on the other hand, has a clear advantage in this regard. When folding, its structure remains rigid, locked, without the need to continually apply any force or pressure on it.

Save space and time

Using triangular surfaces and flexible hinges that connect them, scientists designed structures capable of remaining rigid when they inflated and, in turn, contract using a vacuum pump. “The powerful thing about origami is that from a two-dimensional sheet of paper you can fold any shape into three dimensions,” explains Melancon.

In this way, the authors have identified and recorded the geometric parameters necessary for the construction of these structures. Among the examples they have done with this method is an arch, which in its folded configuration occupies only 20 cm high and 30 cm wide. When inflated, however, it becomes 60 cm high and 150 cm wide.

Its creators believe that their discovery could provide great advantages compared to other conventional constructions, such as saving space, time or ease of installation.

They have also managed to ‘build’ a kind of tent which, extended, occupies a space of 2.5 m × 2.6 m × 2.6 m, while when folded it occupies only 1.0 m × 2.0 m × 0.25 m.

Its authors believe that their finding could contribute great advantages over other constructions conventional, such as saving space both in storage and transport, ease of installation or reduction of construction time. In his opinion, it can be very useful in scenarios where many buildings are required in a short period of time, such as after a natural catastrophe.

“When they are folded they are very flat, so several of them can be stacked to take them to the affected place. Only one operator and one pump are needed to inflate them successively. Once inflated you can release the pressure and move on to the next one, ”says Melancon.

With these results, the authors affirm that the methodology presented in this work could be reproduced both at major and minor scales “If loading conditions and manufacturing challenges are taken into account.” In addition, they consider that these structures could have multiple applications, such as bouncy castles or scissor lifts.

Bertoldi, Katia et al. ” Multistable inflatable origami structures at the meter scale ”. Nature (2021)

Fountain: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.