The BIRD laboratory at Stanford University develops drones that mimic the flight of birds

The Stanford BIRD laboratory considers that they study and apply the flight of birds to drones.

Photo:

Stanford University / Courtesy

The BIRD laboratory, bird in English, an acronym for Bio Inspired Research and Design of the Stanford University develops drones that mimic the flight of birds.

The idea is to use real bird feathers to fly a drone they called PigeonBot, since the wings used are of dove. And behind this apparently strange proposal, there is a curiosity to understand how pigeons transform their wings during flight.

From the Stanford BIRD Laboratory cThey consider that studying and applying the flight of birds to drones It will make this flight technology evolve and change in the future.

Through their studies they seek to find out how birds adapt their wings and feathers at different times of the flight to be more aerodynamic, something that the static structures of today’s aircraft or drones cannot recreate.

The PigeonBot project started in 2014 with the study of pigeons and their flight. From there, they have managed to synthesize the flight of birds in the form of a drone in the form of a hybrid drone. The result, this drone can move in 42 independent ways, being able to control the position of the 40 pens used in the drone and that it is moved by four motors.

PigeonBot is just the first of many drones They will use new discoveries about how birds fly to get better flight technology that adapts to the air than current devices.

It may interest you:

New superfast robot based on cheetahs created

It’s not a movie! Robot dogs patrol in Singapore

They use a robotic room to disinfect people in Hong Kong

.