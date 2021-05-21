They create artificial intelligence system that detects sarcasm in social networks

As far as sentiment analysis is concerned, it is about the automated process of identifying any emotion (which can be positive, negative or neutral) related to the text.

Sentiment analysis focuses, above all, on the identification of emotional communication, while AI focuses mainly on logical analysis and response, especially through the data that it has collected over time.

But recently, researchers at the University of Central Florida have developed what we might call a “Sarcasm detector”, developing a technique capable of accurately detecting sarcasm in the different texts published on social networks. And the new research has been published in the magazine ‘Entropy’.