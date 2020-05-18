Sonantic’s goal is to eliminate the expensive and intense work of dubbing in video games

It allows a dynamic voice acting on demand, which offers the possibility of choosing gender, personality, accent, tone and emotional state.

The company Sonantic claims to have created the first artificial intelligence capable of crying, crying is so effective that it even makes you shudder.

Sonantic’s development is due to the intention of breaking paradigms in the entertainment and video game industries, in which voice dubbing is usually an expensive process.

To demonstrate its new technology, Sonantic uploaded a focused video on a woman and her daughter, who meet again after having been separated.

The peculiarity is that the voices of both were generated entirely by computer, using artificial intelligence that transforms text into speech and the most surprising thing is the crying of the daughter.

