Last week, a kitchen recipe from Anahí with which memes rained down on him, due to his peculiar way of preparing enfrijoladas.

The 36-year-old actress became a trend with her very Mexican recipe, as it was not liked by the public and netizens did not miss the opportunity to comment on the dish.

After being the target of countless criticisms, Anahí responded with great humor about what happened, as he joked with his followers and accepted that it was not one of his best recipes. The dish consisted of folding a couple of cold nopal tortillas and dipping them in a bean sauce, with a little cheese on top.

The dish of the former RBD was a hit in the last days, because in the world of the internet, those things are not forgotten quickly, despite the fact that the interpreter took it in the best way.

Now, Anahí and her enfrijoladas will remain in the memory of all her fans since the fun moment ended up being immortalized in the form of a piñata.

Photo: Facebook / pinateria.ramirez

The famous one joined the many celebrities who have their own piñata, because in Mexico it has become a tradition to make figures about epic moments starring celebrities.

On this occasion, the image of the singer was replicated in the figure, which wears a cap, a chef’s filipina and her famous beans in one hand, while in the other she carries a lettuce, which refers to another of her recipes. The latter was not as popular, but it also sparked the laughter of fans.

The Rámirez piñatería located in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, was in charge of sharing the photos of the piñata that went viral and, of course, are already for sale.

The chef that all of Mexico needed… 🏅🌮😬 …… label your friend who cooks from la chingada and created herself a chef as anahi… .🎊🎉😎🤘🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢💩💥💨💪 Posted by Piñateria Ramirez on Saturday, April 25, 2020

The mother of two realized that she was a trend again with the famous piñata and soon reacted to what happened. Through her Twitter account, the actress responded to the image and took it with very good humor.

“Why are they like this? Let go of me now!” She wrote, along with many emojis with little faces, crying with laughter, joking that they would leave her alone.

Because they are so ??? … ya sueeeeeltenme !!!! 🤢😂😂😂🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/L9H9wH5EY6 – Anahi (@Anahi) April 26, 2020

In the publication, several images of the piñata appear with a message that says: «The chef that all of Mexico needed. Label your friend who cooks and thinks she is a chef like Anahí ».

The famous one never imagined the commotion that it was going to cause among the users of social networks, who made this the topic of conversation for the week.

Even the entire show turned the actress into a trending topic on Twitter. However, since the only thing left in these situations is to face criticism with humor, Anahí broke the silence and reacted to the phenomenon in the best way she could and without feeling bad at all.

Anahí making enfrijoladas is the second worst thing of 2020 😱 pic.twitter.com/Zzj7pXUf5Y – Laura Martínez® (@miblogestublog) April 21, 2020

“I laughed as long ago I did not”, with these words Anahí reacted. It should be noted that before sharing the funniest parodies in his video, Manuel Velasco’s wife revealed that he published that recipe some time ago.

“Someone took the time to go to my page, subscribe, enter the videos, review all that I have there and that are almost a year old, until I find something to make a joke,” he explained, and then he thanked them for making it a trend, ” The truth, thank you ».

