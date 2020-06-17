As a show of solidarity in the face of the health emergency that it is facing, the Mexican company Seguritech freely delivered to its clients in municipal and state governments the development and implementation of the Telemedicine Mobile Application -App COVID-19-, which enables citizens to count on the assistance of doctors and specialists at a distance, when they suspect or suffer from coronavirus symptoms.

This application was developed at the Seguritech Innovation, Research and Development Center, which has ISO 9001: 2015, ISO / IEC 27001: 2013, ISO 27000, COBIT, ITIL, SCRUM, PMI, NOM certifications. It is available, free of charge, to the national or international authority or institution that requires it, by sending a request to the mail [email protected], reported Ariel Picker, CEO of Seguritech.

Different municipalities and governments are in the process of implementing the tool, says the company; for now, the service is already available in the state of Hidalgo and in Azcapotzalco in Mexico City.

Being an integrative technology company, the company says it is willing to share its technological and implementation advances and, in this case, its contribution seeks to avoid an oversaturation in medical services until the end of the pandemic.

“The effectiveness of technology to help citizens, in the face of the health emergency that is facing worldwide, will depend on the level of access they have, and whether it is used to the maximum,” said Ariel Picker.

By using the application, said the businessman, the citizen agrees to take a self-diagnosis test; a video call to the 911 Emergency Call Center for medical advice; to determine its georeferencing; as well as access to local and national information about COVID-19.

The primary objective of this remote access tool is for people to be able to immediately contact specialized operators, as well as doctors, psychologists and health institutions, in record time. If required, a specialized unit will be sent to the patient’s home.

“Once the citizen has made his profile, he is immediately channeled to the Emergency Call Center – 9 1 1- of C5, and one of the innumerable advantages is that up to three specialists can be brought together remotely, who are in the possibility of assisting people who require it, “he explained.

After having completed the protocol and health questionnaire, the patient will receive the result of his diagnosis, as well as precise recommendations to be made and in this way a folio will be generated to follow up on each case.

The Mexican company has instructed its specialists to provide care and advice in the implementation of the application, with the aim of optimizing its operation.

Beyond this technology, Ariel Picker stressed that in these moments of contingency it is important that people follow the recommendations issued by health institutions and be aware of any temperature change or symptoms related to COVID-19.

In the case of users, this tool has the possibility of being installed via an application, in which the user must register their data, after which official information is received on the contagion situation in the person’s locality.

If, after taking a multiple-choice questionnaire, the information shows that it is a suspicious case, immediately a specialist, connected from the monitoring center, will contact the user to provide the diagnosis.

