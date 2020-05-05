Scientists around the world continue to search for a vaccine against the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 pandemic. And now a team from the University of Utrecht, in the Netherlands, has just made known through a publication in the journal Nature Communications, which they discovered an antibody that is able to beat the virus.

It is a monoclonal antibody called 47D11, which can bind to proteins on the virus’s surface to prevent it from infecting cells. A monoclonal antibody is characterized by being an antibody produced by a single B lymphocyte clone. In other words, antibodies of this type are identical because they are produced by a single type of cell in our immune system and, all clones, come from a single stem cell.

The authors explain, and make it clear, that although it is a fully human antibody, the experiments so far have been carried out using cells grown in the laboratory And, like everything in science, more testing is needed before this antibody can be proven to be appropriate for use in a vaccine.

That’s not all, the same antibody works against other strains of SARS-CoV, the one responsible for the SARS outbreak from 2002 to 2003 and, according to the study:

“Using this collection of antibodies against SARS-CoV, we identified an antibody that also neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 infection in cultured cells. Such a neutralizing antibody has the potential to alter the course of infection in the infected host, support virus clearance, or protect an uninfected individual who is exposed to the virus. “

Antibody prevents both viruses from infecting nearby cells by attacking proteins called trimeric tip glycoproteins (S), which are found on the surface of both viruses.

Study authors will now conduct more experiments to determine if a vaccine can be developed using this antibody and tested in humans. While this is encouraging news, all experiments related to the vaccine for COVID-19 (or any virus) can take around two or three years to develop (in the best of scenarios, and sometimes up to four or five years, such as says Dr. Hugo López Gatell.

.