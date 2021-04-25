They create a test to find zombie deer, contagious for humans

Wisconsin Department of Wildlife officials taking a sample from a zombie deer corpse (Photo by Mark Hirsch / WireImage)

Zombie Deer Disease sounds like a horror movie. But it is real, it is a disease suffered by the wild deer populations of the North American continent and that it is feared that they can infect humans. So the news that a test that could diagnose zombie disease has been created is good news.

This disease, whose technical name is chronic wasting disease, it began to be detected in 2017 in the North American state of Montana. Deer that get it find it difficult to move, lose a lot of weight, and begin to display strange behaviors. As if they were zombies, wow.

But that’s when symptoms develop. Deer that contract this disease can spend between two and four years with it before symptoms are seen, and for much of that time, it is estimated, they are capable of infecting other deer.

That is why it is so important to be able to develop a test that allows, in a simple way, to detect the disease. Simple, or at least simpler than the options available so far, which consist of taking a rectal sample or performing a lymphatic tissue biopsy. Two very invasive tests that are not easy to obtain.

Instead, the test that has now been developed is straightforward. Simply take a sample from an animal’s ear to obtain the result. Of course, it is not a 100% reliable test. No test is, and this generates certain false positives. A small problem, compared to what there is now.

Compared to what there is now, the problem can be very serious. Because we have already commented that, according to experts fear, this disease can affect humans.

Zombie Deer Disease it is similar to mad cow disease. In both cases, there are proteins with infective capacity, which we call prions, which have the ability to transform other proteins into prions. The difference between a prion and a “healthy protein” is its shape – its three-dimensional configuration or folding – and prions are capable of “folding” healthy proteins into the shape of infectious ones.

And mad cow disease jumped from cattle to humans by consuming the meat. By eating infected beef, the person absorbs the prions that can change the protein configuration of their nervous tissue and cause disease. If we change “mad cow” to “zombie deer”, the explanation would also be useful.

Of course Deer meat is consumed much less than beef. But it is also true that if the deer that are eaten are those that are hunted, they pass fewer controls, much less, than livestock products. Furthermore, it is not clear that these prions do not remain on the branches of shrubs and the leaves of trees and from there they can infect.

So we can be happy to have a test for zombie deer disease.

