They create a test to detect the coronavirus on the skin

The main test to detect the coronavirus, PCR, is not painful, but it is highly unpleasant, since it involves the introduction, very deep, of a swab in the nose, throat or both. But this may change, because a test has been created much less invasive.

As collected Medical Writing, chemists at the University of Surrey, in the United Kingdom, has designed a method consisting of pass a swab, through an area of ​​sebaceous skin, such as the face, neck or back.

The concept consists of detecting Covid through the lipid level of the sebum. In the tests, the researchers analyzed samples from 67 patients from the Frimley Hospital, 30 of them with coronavirus.

Using liquid chromatography mass spectrometry, they analyzed the results, and found that they had much lower levels than those that had tested negative in PCR.

Thus, and after eliminating medication biases and additional health conditions, the researchers from the Surrey University found that the accuracy of the sebaceous test increased.

“Unfortunately, the spectrum of future pandemics is firmly at the top of the agenda for the scientific community. Our study suggests that we may be able to use non-invasive means to test these diseases such as Covid-19 in the future, a development that I am sure that it will be welcomed by all, “she said Melanie Bailey, co-author of the study, which has been published in The Lancet.