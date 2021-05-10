They create a smart shoe capable of helping the blind or visually impaired | Technology

They create a smart shoe capable of warning blind or visually impaired people of obstacles, up to 4 meters away.

Technology was born to help us and also to make it possible for visually impaired or blind people to have more help. However, we have already told you about a new bionic vision system that could change the lives of blind people and also about the first robot dog capable of guiding all these people with great precision.

The next invention is a kind of smart shoe that is capable of warning blind or visually impaired people of obstacles that are a few meters away.

The company Tec-Innovation Together with the Graz University of Technology in Austria, they have created a smart shoe known as InnoMake that tells these blind or visually impaired people where to go to avoid obstacles.

The shoe’s system is quite comprehensive, including distance sensors, sensors to detect foot movements, a vibration unit, an ultra-bright LED, and a processing unit. It is also capable of communicating with the smart mobile phone thanks to its wireless connection. The sensor, which is embedded in the front of the shoe, features water and dust resistance.

Its operation is simple since the smart shoe makes use of ultrasound sensors in the toe to warn users of obstacles in their path. However, it can detect obstacles up to 4 meters away, warning the user through haptic, but also acoustic or visual signals.

The good news is that this vibration response allows the user react in a much more natural way to obstacles. Acoustic feedback is provided via smartphone, or even through bone conduction headphones as well.

The battery included in the smart shoe lasts, on average, a week, its creators say. It can be recharged in just three hours with the micro USB cable provided as standard.

They already have a first version of this smart shoe on sale at a price of € 3,200, but a new camera-based version of the sensor module is also in the works. The idea is that the learning algorithms analyze the camera images to recognize and mark areas that can be walked on safely.