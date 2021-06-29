They create a Shazam-like app for birdsong

(Photo by Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via .)

One of the animal groups that arouses the most interest, even in those that are not amateurs or naturalists, are birds. And whoever has or has had a minimum interest in our diversity, surely on some occasion they have wanted to know which bird it was that they were listening to, but could not see. Well, it turns out that it can be done, and there is a mobile application for it.

Of course, and before continuing, it must be made clear that this application is developed by a North American institution, and that therefore it is focused on North American species. You will recognize some of our species, but it is not intended for our avifauna.

But hey, let’s get back to what’s interesting. The song of birds, a very peculiar characteristic of each species – although there are species that, as an evolutionary strategy, imitate the song of other birds – that should serve to differentiate them. And it does, but that takes years and years of practice.

To reduce this learning time, the Cornell University Ornithology Laboratory has developed a program to recognize the songs of birds through a small recording with the mobile. It works like apps that recognize songs: you tap on the screen, the microphone is activated, the app “hears” the sounds, and compares them with the huge database it has. And when it finds the bird that has sung, it brings up the information on the screen.

But it doesn’t just do this. The application is capable of recognizing all the songs of the same recording, as long as more than three seconds of each species have been recorded. And it is able to recognize them even if there are several species singing at the same time. Sure, if there are too many and the sound gets confused, the app will run into trouble, but under normal conditions it is capable of recognizing multiple species.

And it is also capable of recognizing what a bird song is not. That seems silly, but it is imperative for the application to function properly. The application developers work with a database of “noise”, of ambient sounds that the application learns to recognize and ignore, so that they do not affect the recognition of bird species.

All this, with one goal: to bring the recognition of birds closer to the general public. The application, in addition to recognizing the recorded song, is able to recognize a species by photo: it takes a photo of the bird, compares it with the database and gives an answer. Again, focused on American species, but still very useful.

Recognizes songs and recognizes photos … and also contains a guide. Simplified compared to those used by ornithologists, but with the same idea: through a series of descriptions and a series of questions, it helps those who are interested in reaching the answer to which bird they are seeing.

A great help for anyone who has a little interest, no matter how little, and a great help for those who want to learn about ornithology, so that they can do it little by little.

