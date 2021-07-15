They create a radar that films what is behind the walls

07/15/2021 at 08:00 CEST

Scientists at the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have developed a new radar system that produces real-time images and videos of moving objects behind walls.

Radar does not see directly what is happening behind a wall, but it can pass through solid objects, such as walls or the ground, detect what is behind it, and reconstruct that image, static or dynamic, on the other side.

All technology is based on microwaves, electromagnetic waves with lengths between 30 centimeters and 10 millimeters. Although they are invisible to human eyes, microwaves can be used to generate images in real time.

Microwaves can pass through walls and floors and are generally used to generate heat, for broadcasting, or to detect objects using radars.

“Obviously, I can’t see through walls because the types of wavelengths that the human eye is sensitive to don’t penetrate such objects very well,” explains Fabio da Silva, one of the researchers, to the Popular magazine Science.

And he adds: «however, if we go to longer wavelengths, as in the microwave regime & mldr; you should be able to ‘see’ through the walls.

The system can scan a 100 square meter apartment and find objects down to 1 millimeter, all in microseconds.

Technological news

The new technology is clearly different from traditional radar, which takes a while to obtain images because it must scan its lighting patterns.

To overcome this limitation, the new radar uses devices called “single pixel cameras”, capable of capturing images in high resolution, although they do not have a lens.

These cameras send out light and, using ultra-fast and ultra-sensitive detectors, measure how long it takes for the light to return. By processing this data, you obtain accurate images in record time.

It also incorporates a set of techniques to visualize the propagation of light through different media, known as “Light-in-flight imaging”.

This system uses light that bounces off objects, which in turn illuminates other nearby objects from multiple bounces: it detects not just a bounce, but the bounce after a bounce.

Use those second scatter events to visualize through obstacles as well as around them. This way you get high resolution images of what is on the other side of the wall.

Finally, this original radar has 3D rendering software, adapted to work with microwaves, which uses Light-in-flight imaging techniques to create more realistic images.

Potential applications

The technology has a number of potential applications, the researchers note. On the one hand, it would be tremendously useful for firefighters, as it can detect people among the ruins of a collapse or inside a burning house.

It could also detect and track objects moving at hypersonic speeds (five times the speed of sound), including airplanes or missiles, as well as potentially dangerous space debris, according to the authors of this development.

It is even useful for detecting thunderstorms hidden behind dense clouds and thus helping to prevent them on the ground.

However, this technology is still in the experimental phase, although the researchers hope to have something to show in 2022.

The trend of this branch of technology is to get microwave scanners that are faster, less intrusive and smaller than the current ones. Not only will airport facilities improve, but also autonomous vehicles.

It is not ruled out that small microwave cameras also end up in mobile phones, for more everyday uses such as knowing how many people are at home, before entering. The phone will tell us.

Reference

Continuous-capture microwave imaging. Fabio CS da Silva et al. Nature Communications volume 12, Article number: 3981 (2021). DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24219-0

Top photo: The wall passage. Jean Marais. Paris. (Martine / Flickr / CC BY-NC 2.0)