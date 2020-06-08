Until a few months ago, if you wanted to know the distribution of Android versions, you should visit this Android Developers control panel. However, after stopping publishing updates for almost a year, Google no longer provides the data for the curious. Instead, information is found half hidden in Android Studio.

Not everyone interested in knowing how the Android ecosystem is has Android Studio installed and, although we inform you here without loss of the latest official data, now you have a new way of keep you informed of the distribution of Android versions without installing a heavy programming IDE, with AndroidDistribution.io.

What Google takes from you, others give it to you

AndroidDistribution.io is an initiative of 9to5Google and is presented as an easy way to see the record of Android distribution data. The web itself shows a replica of the graphic with the distribution of versions Android at a specific time.

The data, yes, is the same ones that Google has been sharing Until now. You will therefore find monthly updates until about a year ago when Google stopped updating frequently. The latest figures correspond to those of April 2020, the first that were not available on the web, but in Android Studio.

At the moment, this website, which is adapted to perfectly see both from the PC and from a mobile phone, is limited to displaying the graphic with versions and the table with the data. Not much else at the moment, although we hope that it will be completed with more complex graphs that show the evolution over time.

If you are passionate about data and charts, You may be more interested in the Android.Hilliard.Digital dashboard. The name is not so catchy but it includes very interesting graphics on the rate of adoption and the distribution of versions over time, always from the point of view of the data provided by Google.

For more complete information, better Android.Hilliard.Digital

As always, we must be careful when interpreting these data, since all active Android devices are included for a current period of time, of which a good part will not be mobile phones.

