They create a mobile application to avoid crashing on the street

04/13/2021 at 09:59 CEST

SPORT.es

Android users will receive a notification telling them to stop looking at their cell phones while walking, suggests a new leaked tool. The feature is being tested in an update to the Digital Wellbeing app, the XDA Developers tech blog reported. The screenshots of the application show that a notification will appear on the phone screen, with a message.

“Get a reminder to focus on your surroundings,” says Google’s Android tool. The function, called Heads Up, it is integrated into the Digital Wellbeing application, designed to help users manage how much they use their phones.

For example, you can set a limit on the use of certain apps or mute notifications at set times. According to the XDA developers, notifications can be turned on and off in the phone settings. Jay Prakash Kamat tweeted Heads Up screenshots after seeing the update on his Google Pixel 4a phone.