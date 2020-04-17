Despite scientific support, some Chilean regional and municipal authorities are not convinced by this quarantine model and advocate total confinement.

EFE – Santiago de Chile.- The Chilean strategy to contain the expansion of the coronavirus based on quarantines by zones it finds support in a model microsimulation mathematical according to which an exponential increase in infections will be avoided when the confinement, something that would happen if isolation were established total in all the country.

East model It was developed by academics, students and professionals from the University of Chile based on a paper by Imperial College London and was presented at the COVID-19 Social Roundtable that the Government implemented to combat the pandemic, although the Executive has not said whether or not its strategy is based on this research.

Although it has never been clearly explained, it is clear from the different statements by the authorities that the balance between health and social and economic impacts is the main reason behind the Government’s decision, which ruled out a confinement total and he bet on isolating only some cities or neighborhoods based on the number of infections.

The University of Chile clarified that his study “does not necessarily validate” the strategy of quarantines zonal government, but evidence that “quarantines Intermittent flashing for about 25% of the time can help keep the virus going without hospitals collapsing. “

HE MODEL ACADEMIC

Taking as an object of study the Metropolitan Region (the most populated in the country and where the capital is located), this model of mathematical microsimulation indicates that, in the case of decreeing the quarantine total Across the region, in one month new cases of COVID-19 would disappear and the total Accumulated to June would be 9,000 infections, but once the restriction was over, the cases would increase exponentially again.

On the other hand, the researchers estimate that, if not applied quarantines by specific areas, in the Metropolitan Region the active cases of COVID-19 would exceed 100,000, with more than 5,000 critically ill patients, which would exceed the hospital capacity of Santiago.

The quarantine totaltherefore, “it would not be sustainable over time” and the recommendation is to maintain the quarantines focused according to the rates of infection.

“We see that it is not necessary to stop the entire city, but a considerable part of it. We argue that at least a third of the city must be stopped all the time and repeat quarantines in the same area when the number of infections increases again, “explained Marcelo Olivares, an academic who leads the team in charge of this study developed by the Department of Industrial Engineering at the University of Chile and the Institute of Complex Engineering Systems (ISCI).

The success of the quarantine Alternate between zones would reside in that “it maintains the active cases in a more or less constant level in the city” and allows that when one zone is exceeded in capacity it can be covered by another zone.

All this assuming that reliable and timely data is available on the infected numbers.

“If the numbers arrive late because the test is delayed or because the data collection is delayed, then the quarantines more followed “, pointed out Olivares.

The academic also emphasized that closing and opening quarantines By zones it is effective to the extent that the closure of schools and social distancing is maintained permanently, without activities that involve crowds, using a mask, continuing with teleworking, etc.

THE GOVERNMENT DEFENDS ITS STRATEGY

Health Minister Jaime Mañalich said days ago that “it is foolish and unnecessary” to decree quarantines totals, and considered that the policy it carries out Chile it is allowing the number of infections and deaths “to be much lower than it was once supposed” to be.

In addition, he defended that only the quarantines that they are necessary because it is a very “harmful” measure that involves “an increase in domestic violence and alcohol consumption, relapses in drug use and significant difficulties for people to have their basic supplies, to eat, to do the toilet. “

Despite these ills, some regional and municipal authorities are not convinced by this model of quarantines and advocate for a confinement total.

The citizens have also shown their disagreement when they have risen quarantines after two weeks of isolation, as happened in the three Santiago neighborhoods that were the main source of contagion at the start of the pandemic in Chile, a measure that had 79% disapproval, according to a survey.

EPIDEMIOLOGY ONLY CONSIDERS THE HEALTH IMPACT

From an epidemiological point of view, quarantines They are a “consistent” and “recommendable” method and in principle they were always chosen to be total, but epidemiology does not consider the other impacts that the measure entails, Natalia Burattini, an academic at the Diego University School of Nursing, told Efe. Portals and public health expert.

“It is known that, at a social and economic level, there are factors that greatly influence that these measures can be sustained in the medium or long term. quarantines massive, total and extensive generate impacts on work, mental health, etc, “he said.

For this expert, the most important thing is that citizens know why the decision is made regarding putting or removing from the quarantine to a certain region, city or neighborhood, something that he considered was not sufficiently transparent.

