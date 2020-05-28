The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) launched on Wednesday the Global Safety Stamp for those tourist destinations that adopt its standards and hygiene measures to protect the health of travelers, and among the first elected are Cancun and the Mexican Caribbean.

In a statement, the organization explained that this seal has the backing of the World Tourism Organization and includes protocols developed in conjunction with the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Cancun and the Mexican Caribbean will become the first destination on the American continent (along with Saudi Arabia, Barcelona, ​​Portugal and Seville) to receive the Global Safety Stamp that the WTTC will deliver to destinations that adopt its standards to guarantee the hygiene of establishments and measures to protect the health of travelers, “the organization said in a statement.

The label will seek to give confidence to travelers visiting destinations regarding the protocols in place in hotels, commercial establishments, restaurants, airports and cruises. However, the last two turns still do not have a final protocol.

On May 12, the WTTC shared hygiene and sanitation protocols for the care of tourists after the quarantine periods due to the Covid-19 pandemic, among which surface sanitization, distance from users and the use of masks.

“The seal will be granted once the destinations and the eligible companies adopt and fully comply with the standardized protocols of hygiene, sanitation and physical distance issued by the WTTC for the combat of the Covid-19, which will provide tranquility and confidence to the consumers about their health and safety. The launch of this seal has the backing of more than 200 CEOs of the main business groups in the sector around the world, “said the international organization.

In this sense, Zurab Pololikashvili, UNWTO Secretary General, welcomed the initiative of the security seal and celebrated that these measures will allow the revival of tourism by restoring confidence for travelers.

Hoteliers in Cancun reported this Wednesday that the reopening of hotels in the town and throughout the Mexican Caribbean will begin on June 8, with the resumption of activities for staff training from Monday, June 1.

