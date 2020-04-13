No one can doubt that the HAL 9000, the emblematic artificial intelligence of 2001: Odyssey in Space, is a symbol of science fiction. Surely when the novel was published in 1968, and even with the film adaptation that came three decades later, many dreamed of having a computer with intelligent capabilities, although without the evil that endangered the Discovery One ship, of course.

The accelerated advance of the technological world has brought us to an era in which we use smart devices and digital assistants on a daily basis, however, one person believed that it was possible to recreate – to a certain extent – the Heuristically Programmed Algorithmic Computer 9000 with today’s technologies. . Zach Hipps homework was assigned make it happen with the help of Google Assistant and a Raspberry Pi. Don’t worry, it’s not an evil AI.

Hipps will share the code of its creation in the coming days. You could make your own HAL 9000

Through his YouTube channel, Hipps shows us the creation process from start to finish. Your HAL 9000 uses a Raspberry Pi 3 with a USB microphone, the latter for listening to voice commands. Later it relied on a virtual Python environment and the Google APIs console in order to install Google Assistant on the Raspberry Pi. The bad news is that the company’s API still doesn’t allow activating the wizard with a command, so it was necessary to integrate a physical button to listen to the user’s requests.

The casing, meanwhile, was made with a 3D printer, specifically a Fusion 360. Remember the iconic red light on the HAL 9000? Well Hipps resorted to a Red led covered by a transparent box of cupcakes. It should be noted that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was difficult to get a suitable speaker, so it currently works connected to an external speaker through the Jack port of the Raspberry Pi.

Although Hipps has not yet released the software to create the HAL 9000, he mentioned that you are organizing the code to share it. Of course, he did not mention a specific date, so the best thing to do is stay tuned to his social networks. Most components are easy to get online, and the 3D printed case can be replaced with cardboard or another creative solution you find at home.

👇 More in Explica.co