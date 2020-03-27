The coronavirus It continues to spread over time throughout the world, a deadly epidemic that quarantines millions of people, who, until further notice, can only leave their homes to go to work, the supermarket or the pharmacy, or to take the dog out; although there is already who has been fined for going out to hunt Pokémon in this days. Many companies and countries are contributing their bit to fight this virus, such as Xiaomi, who has donated masks to Spain, or a Chinese firm that has created a glasses to fight the coronavirus in true Terminator style.

Technology is playing an important role in fighting the coronavirus (Covid-19), since they are even being making masks with 3D printers to donate them to hospitals. The latest move to fight this pandemic is the creation by a Chinese company of glasses that use Artificial Intelligence technology to find people with fever, one of the main symptoms of the coronavirus. Glasses that are capable of measuring a person’s temperature up to 1 meter away thanks to its thermal imaging camera, and they also have facial recognition.

Smart glasses that have been created by the artificial intelligence startup Rokid, which claims that each set can verify the temperature of several hundred people in just two minutes, as reported by the South China Morning Post. Its mechanism is simple, when this device identifies a person with a fever, automatically sends an alert to staff and they make a digital record. In addition, the security guards of the Hongyuan Park (in China), which has been one of the first to open after the decrease in infections in the country, have already been able to test this technology.

Glasses with Artificial Intelligence to detect people with fever

Rokid, creators of these glasses in true Terminator style, although they also have the vision of Predator, has ensured that multiple sets of these glasses have been supplied to the public security bureau and the hangzhou highway police since last January. In addition, it has also provided this ingenious product to traffic authorities in the nearby cities of Huzhou and Quzhou in China. A technology that would not be wrong to see it expand to other countries that are also suffering from this epidemic.

Thermal scanning has been found to be an effective method of detecting people with an above-average body temperature, that is, a fever, which is one of the main symptoms of the coronavirus. Of course, it is important to note that, although a person has a very high body temperature, does not mean that you are infected with said virus. It is also worth mentioning that these glasses cannot detect people who have the Covid-10 and that they still have not developed some of the symptoms of said disease.

