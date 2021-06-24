They create a device that detects covid risk in the air of closed spaces

The risk of contagion of COVID in closed spaces could be monitored with a prototype low-cost created by Chilean researchers, which measures air pollution and emits an alert for users.

Although there are already several CO2 detectors on the market, the new device would cost a fifth of the price of its like and would store the records in the cloud, in addition to alerting in real time to mitigate the lack of ventilation in a place.

The model made by the Center for Mathematical Modeling (CMM) and the Center of Excellence in Astrophysics and Related Technologies (CATA), both from the University of Chile, has already been tested in some educational facilities in the South American country.

If you are in a place that does not have combustion, you do not have anything combustible, the only source of CO2 is people, but if you measure the amounts of CO2 you can estimate how much air you are breathing has already been breathed by another, “he explained to . Ricardo Finger, academic at the University of Chile.

CO2 sensors have been around for a long time, the difference is that they had not been considered to attack the problem of contagion of the coronavirus. The focus had been mainly on surfaces, in contact, in hand washing, and it had been ruled out that contagion could occur purely by air, “he added.

The CO2 concentration, as well as the temperature and humidity, are transmitted by radio signals to a central, which can monitor dozens of sensors at the same time. In addition, the central is connected to the internet via Wi-Fi, and is in charge of uploading the data to the cloud.

The apparatus would also be convenient in the winter season, when favors the closing of spaces to reduce heat loss, the researchers noted.

