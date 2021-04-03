They create a device that allows people with paralysis to use a tablet without touching it and without cables

Researchers from the Brown university, in the United States, have developed a wireless brain-computer interface (BCI) system that not only gives people with paralysis the ability to write on device screens with your mind, It also gives them the freedom to do it anywhere, since it is cable-free.

Traditional BCIs are connected to a large transmitter with long long cables, but a team at Brown University removed them and replaced them with a small transmitter that is placed on the wearer’s head.

The redesigned equipment is only two inches in diameter and connects to an array of electrodes within the motor cortex of the brain via the same port used by wired systems.

In tests of the project, called BrainGate, two men with paralysis from spinal injuries were shown to be able to type and click on a tablet just by thinking of action, and they did so with accuracy and writing speed similar to that of wired systems.

Elon Musk works on a similar project

Although the tycoon Elon musk is working on a similar project, this is the first to be successfully tested in humans. John Simeral, Assistant Professor of Engineering at Brown University, member of the BrainGate research consortium and lead author of the study, said: “We have shown that this wireless system is functionally equivalent to wired systems that have been BCI’s gold standard in Performance for years”.

“The signals are recorded and transmitted with similar fidelity, which means that we can use the same decoding algorithms that we use with wired equipment “, added.

“The only difference is that people they no longer need to be physically tied to our team, which opens up new possibilities in terms of how the system can be used, “he concludes.

Trial participants included a 35-year-old man and a 63-year-old man, both paralyzed by spinal cord injuries. Each was able to use the BCI at home, compared to previous work that had to be done in a laboratory. Without the cables, the participants were able to wear the BCI continuously for up to 24 hours, giving the researchers long-lasting data, even while the participants slept.

Observe from home

Leigh Hochberg, Professor of Engineering at Brown, a researcher at the Brown Carney Institute of Brain Sciences and leader of the BrainGate clinical trial, said: “We want to understand how neural signals evolve over time. With this system, we can observe brain activity, at home, for long periods in a way that was almost impossible before.

This will help us design decoding algorithms that provide smooth, intuitive, and reliable restoration of communication and mobility for people with paralysis “.