They create a creepy WebCam shaped like a human eye that blinks and follows you with its gaze

If some people already hate eye contact when they are talking and many of us still find it difficult to get used to this society of video calls without feeling observed, do not worry, because things can always get worse, or better.

One does not really know how to feel about this WebCam called EyeCam, on the one hand, the engineering work required by this robotic replica of the appearance, texture and functioning of the human eye is impressive, but the simple fact that it was possible to create that and being able to see how it interacts with human beings makes me feel uncomfortable and doubts come to mind.

Under the slogan of “WebCams are familiar devices”, Marc Teyssier developed the research project Eyecam at the University of Saarland, Germany.

What is the need to create such a human WebCam

For its creator, the visual contact that the eyes exert is crucial for communication. Through the look we can transmit emotions such as sadness or happiness. We are familiar with these interaction signals that influence our social behavior.

Although webcams share the same purpose as the human eye (see), they do not transmit anything, they are not expressive or affective as if it is the human eye. The purpose of Eyecam is to recover the affective aspects of the eye in the camera.

As you can see in the presentation video, The device is not only designed to look like an eye, but also to act like one. To make movements feel believable and natural, the device reproduces physiological unconscious behavior and conscious behavior.

Like a human EyeCam always blinks and the eyelids dynamically adapt to the movements of the eyeball: When Eyecam looks up, the upper eyelid opens wide while the lower eyelid closes completely. This webcam can be autonomous and react by itself to external stimuli, such as the presence of users in front of it, spooky.

EyeCam can react to external stimuli and express expressions.Marc Teyssier

How EyeCam Was Made To Work

The device is composed of six servo motors optimally positioned for reproduce the different eye muscles. The control of these motors is carried out with a Arduino Nano. A small high resolution camera (720×60) is placed inside the pupil. This camera is connected to a Raspberry Pi Zero and the computer detects it as a conventional webcam.

But wait, that doesn’t stop there: its texture is also similar to that of a human being. As in our skull, the skin layer sits on a hard shell. The realistic skin was manually sculpted on it and then molded in silicone. Finally, human hair was implanted in silicone for eyebrows and eyelashes.

These are the different components of EyeCam.Marc Teyssier

Like our brain, the device can interpret what is happening in its environment with vision algorithms by computer to process the image stream and detect the relevant characteristics: EyeCam wonders: Do I know this face? Should I follow it?

A robotic eye to reflect on normalized espionage

The purpose of this project is to speculate on the past, present and future of technology. Because as gloomy and unethical as it may seem, the eye does not stop being what it is and doing what other webcams do. From the surveillance camera they observe us in the street, with the smart speakers they listen to us and with the webcam of our laptop they constantly look at us. But we are so used to and the need for its existence has served us so well that we do not even consider it.

Undoubtedly, This anthropomorphic webcam highlights the potential risks of hiding device functions and challenges the design of conventional devices.

The device raises questions like: How can privacy be strengthened and the user is shown that they are being watched? How can we design smart devices so that they are present where necessary, but respectfully absent when not? Why did it take a human eye to replicate something so obvious?

If at the beginning of this article you thought that its creator was a madman and you did not understand the reason for his invention, here is his true intention: rethinking the relationship between humans and sensing devices through novel design.

