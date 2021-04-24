They create a crazy USB hub for Neon Genesis Evangelion

They have created an Evangelion EVA 01 USB hub.

Anime series exist many and some as mythical as Dragon Ball, the recent Attack on Titan or Naruto. But personally if we have to choose one, many of us stick with Neon Genesis Evangelion.

Evangelion is a work that hides much more than a simple war between robots and giant monsters. It is a series that shows the worst side of the human being to such an extent that have become a cult work in Japan and abroad to the point of even having custom smartphones. Now, they have created this crazy USB hub that we have sincerely fallen in love with.

An Evangelion USB hub? Take my money!

According to ITHome, a Japanese company has launched this spectacular product that unfortunately it seems that it will not leave its borders.

It is an Evangelion-themed USB hub, more specifically the EVA 01, and has a size of 8 x 9 x 16.5 cm. And the important thing, it offers several connectors USB type A 3.0 and USB type C.

Made of plastic, it has a price of about 60 dollars and it will go on sale from September of this year.

Evangelion is currently viewable on Netflix and is one of the best anime series ever created.

On a planet where humans resist the continuous attacks of aliens called Angels, only the EVAs, giant humanoid robots, are capable of stopping them. Shinji will become a pilot of one of the EVA without wanting it and from that moment his life will change completely.. But what are angels? And the EVAs? Are they really robots .. or are they hiding something else?

Despite what it may seem at first, Evangelion is not just another series of robots against gigantic creatures. All this is only an excuse to tell us a superb philosophical, psychological and religious work where the spectacular battles of the robots are the least of it.

Year: nineteen ninety fiveSeasons: 1Episodes: 26Duration: Approximately 25 minutes

