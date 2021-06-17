They create a committee to reinforce Line 12; DNV delivers first preliminary ruling

MEXICO CITY.

A high-level technical team will carry out an executive reinforcement and rehabilitation project so that Line 12 can operate as soon as possible in safe conditions, announced the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum.

This decision has the support and agreement of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, ”he said.

The team, which should have its plan in a month, will be made up of international experts such as Sergio Alcocer, Bernardo Gómez, Juan Manuel Villa, Rubén Ochoa and José María Riobóo.

According to the preliminary ruling of the DNV company, a structural failure would have caused the collapse of the Golden Line, which left 26 dead on May 3.

When presenting the first report of three to be delivered, representatives of the Norwegian firm described deficiencies in the construction process, such as lack of Nelson bolts in beams, different types of concrete, unfinished or poorly executed welds, among others.

For example, they explained, an area of ​​one of the collapsed steel beams only had three bolts when by design it was supposed to have twelve.

SIGNALING CONCRETE, WELD, AND BOLTS

The first preliminary ruling of the DNV company on the causes of the collapse of a section of the elevated viaduct of Metro Line 12 points to a failure of the structure associated with deficiencies in the construction process.

Although the representatives of the Norwegian company stated that the investigation is not completed and two more reports are yet to be delivered, they described different types of concrete in the tablets or slabs, welds of metallic elements not completed, poorly executed, poorly supervised or without dimensional control.

They also pointed out deficiencies in the welding processes and lack of Nelson bolts, as well as porosity and lack of fusion in the bolt-lock joint.

After the collapse and collapse of May 3, the steel beams and slabs were separated, which would show that they did not work as a “composite section”.

The investigations detailed that the two collapsed bridge sections were missing bolts, as in a section of the beam located on the east side of the structure, which only had three bolts, when by design it should have 12.

The foregoing allows us to establish in a preliminary way that the incident was caused by a structural failure, associated with at least the following conditions identified so far:

Deficiencies in the construction process: welding process of the Nelson bolts, porosity and lack of fusion in the bolt-girder joint, lack of Nelson bolts in the girders that make up the bridge assembly, different types of concrete in the slab, no welds. completed and / or poorly executed, supervision and dimensional control in fillet welds ”, said Jesús Esteva, Secretary of Works and Services.

Deficiencies were detected in the welding process of the Nelson bolts, as well as porosity and lack of fusion in the bolt-lock joint.

DNV’s first report did not reveal major defects or geometric problems in the different elements of the track system such as rails, sleepers, ballast and track change devices.

During the presentation of the report, the Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, stated that the delineation of responsibilities is the responsibility of the Attorney General’s Office.

In addition, he added that he will meet with the construction consortium to begin a “technical dialogue.”

Bolts were also missing in the girders that make up the bridge assembly. In addition, there were unfinished and / or poorly executed welds

Excelsior published on May 28 that the steel beams and concrete slabs did not work as a “composite section”, according to a report from an engineering firm requested by a private company.

In addition, this study also found that the bolts that joined both bodies had their throats cut in the area of ​​the weld, an indication that said “compound section” lost efficiency.

Altogether, steel beams and concrete slabs had to support some 700 tons, according to the structural report that this newspaper had access to.

TECHNICAL COMMITTEE WILL START LINE 12

The head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, announced the formation of a committee, whose team will carry out an executive project that should be ready in approximately one month to restore service on Line 12.

It is up to us, the head of government, that Line 12 can operate as soon as possible in conditions of maximum security.

With the information we have at the moment, we have made the decision to form a technical team of the highest level to carry out an Executive Project for the Reinforcement and Rehabilitation of Line 12. I want to say that this decision has the support and agreement of Mr. President of the Republic, the lawyer Andrés Manuel López Obrador ”, he expressed.

The Technical Committee for Reinforcement and Rehabilitation of Line 12 is made up of six recognized experts who will be coordinated by the Secretary of Works and Services.

The head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, yesterday when presenting the first preliminary opinion of the DNV company / Photo: Karina Tejada

The president of the capital said that she will contact the companies that made up the L12 construction consortium in order to establish a technical dialogue.

In addition, this week the complementary measures to strengthen mobility around Metro Line 12 will be announced.

Sheinbaum pointed out that today the first results of the review of various sections of Line 12 by the College of Engineers and other participating companies will be presented.

He said that the victims are treated for comprehensive reparation of the damage with a humanistic perspective and a public servant is close to them.

A PROJECT WITH PLURAL DECISIONS

The construction of Line 12 of the Mexico City Metro, better known as the Golden Line, had the participation of dozens of public and private entities, both national and international, and hundreds of engineering experts.

Despite this, a part of the elevated section collapsed on May 3 when a convoy passed between the Olivos and Tezonco stations, leaving so far 26 dead and more than 90 injured.

Now that the preliminary expert opinion of the Norwegian company Det Norske Veritas is being published, it is important to know some of the main players in the construction of the Golden Line.

GOVERNMENT MANAGEMENT

To carry out Line 12, a decentralized public entity with technical and management autonomy was formed called the Metro Project. Its objective was the coordination of construction, supervision and equipment.

This body was constituted in 2008 and extinct in 2017, it was headed by the engineer Enrique Horcasitas.

To this is added the participation of the Central Works Committee and Technical Subcommittee, which are two collegiate bodies invited by the Government of Mexico City. They consisted of a total of 30 senior officials and engineering experts, while 74 more experts were part of the subcommittee.

To decide on the design and construction of L12, the consortium in charge of construction presented proposals and these were evaluated and decided by the Committee and Subcommittee under technical criteria.

TRAIN SERVICE PROVIDERS

For the train service, the government of the then Federal District opted for a long-term service provision contract that included 30 trains with specific technical specifications.

To this was added predictive, preventive and corrective maintenance, as well as spare parts, technological updates, cleaning and assurance, among other services.

After an international market study, the authorities selected the Spanish company of Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF).

SUPERVISION OF CIVIL AND ELECTROMECHANICAL WORKS

Something important for this type of construction is to have entities that carry out a building supervision process.

In this case, Integration of Engineering Processes (IPISA) was the one who headed the Supervisory Consortium, which is responsible for the civil and electromechanical works project.

This consortium was also made up of Consultoría Integral de Ingeniería (CONIISA), which was in charge of inspecting the civil and electromechanical works, which includes roads, electrification, mechanical systems, signaling, automatic piloting, centralized control, telecommunications and toll system. .

On the other hand, Ingeniería, Asesoría y Consultoría (IACSA) carried out the field review of the civil works; Furthermore, she was in charge of the Tláhuac workshops and the Tláhuac station to Pueblo Culhuacán-Atlalilco.

Other members of the consortium were Lumbreras y Túneles, the Institute of Engineering of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, the Company of Economic Studies and Engineering SA de CV and the National Polytechnic Institute.

CONSTRUCTION CONSORTIUM

After winning an international public tender, the consortium that built L12 was made up of two Mexican companies and a Mexican subsidiary of a French company.

The members shared the development of the necessary studies and analysis, preliminary projects, executive projects, construction, fixed installations, tests, idling and commissioning, installation of energy supply systems; signaling; monitoring and control; and the elevated section of the metallic structure where the accident occurred.

CERTIFICATION

The process also featured a consortium made up of Hamburg Consult GmbH, ILF Beratende Ingenieure AG, TÜV-SÜD RAIL GMBH and DB International GmbH; who reviewed and validated the signaling systems, automatic piloting, centralized control, high-voltage electrical energy, high-voltage electrical substation, rectification, distribution, traction and catenary substations, train telephony, direct and automatic telephony, and tracks.

REHABILITATION

During the suspension period of the elevated section of Line 12, the Federal District government set up a consortium to find the faults and their possible fix.

This was made up of Triacaud Societé Organisé, Systra, Comsa Emte, Multidín, TÜV Rheinland de México and Societé Generale Surveillance.

