The creator of the channel DIY Perks He has shown in a video the process of creating this cheap projector, where one of the most important components is a 4K LCD screen obtained from a Sony mobile with a broken screen.

You can make a homemade 4K projector for just 400 euros

For the project, he used a 100W LED with a color rendering index of at least 95 for better color. Plus, it uses a high-end Noctua heatsink for the LEDs to keep the projector running as quietly as possible. Subsequently, it uses two flat lenses: one to allow light rays to converge, and the other to “straighten them” and project them correctly, in addition to a panel fitted with sprockets and a strap to focus the image.

Once all that is in place, all you need to do is put an LCD panel with the LED backlight panel removed, leaving only the liquid crystal part, plus an image controller. Controllers with 1440p displays cost just $ 60 on eBay, but the creator wanted to go a step further using a panel from a Sony Xperia Z5 Premium 2015 with 806 PPI, being the only 4K mobile which has been released to date. The project only works with an LCD screen, and it also has the advantage of being able to use the mobile’s Android operating system through OTG. It also uses a continuous connection to the current so as not to depend on a battery.

Finally, all you need is a lens. With such a full size, it is necessary to use a lens for full format cameras. The old ones usually have a great quality, and they are also very cheap. So that the lens does not show the image backwards, it only remains to place a mirror placed at 45º on top.

Better color, but worse luminosity

Compared to a LG CineBeam HU80KG projector of 1,900 euros, on whose design it has been based, we have great differences in terms of image quality. The LG one offers a much higher luminosity. Regarding resolution, the LG projector offers a better definition. In color, however, the home projector wins.

A 300W LED could be used in the project, but it is necessary to improve heat dissipation, in addition to using a more expensive driver, which in general would make it much more noise.

The total price of the project is about 400 dollars (360 euros), where the LED can be obtained for just 10 euros or the panels to focus the light for 20 euros. As for the mobile, you can buy a second-hand Xperia Z5 Premium on eBay for just 130 euros. The rest of the materials, such as aluminum, screws and drivers should not cost more than 70 euros, while the 135mm full-format lens can be found for around 80 euros. The price is, therefore, lower than that of a “recognized” brand Full HD projector.

If you are interested in doing it yourself, its creator will publish in the coming weeks a detailed PDF guide of what can be a fun project to do this summer.