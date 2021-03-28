They create a bioplastic based on wood and capable of completely degrading in three months

The plastics have gone from being one of the greatest allies of the human being to being one of his biggest enemies. This is due to how harmful they can be to nature, as well as the limited availability of resources to manufacture it. Consequently, it is common to see how alternatives to plastic are proposed, such as this one created with wood and totally biodegradable.

A team of researchers from Yale University has created a totally biodegradable plastic obtained from wood dust. Using a biodegradable solvent to reduce it to a suspension of organic polymers and cellulose entangled with hydrogen at the nanoscale. The result is a bioplastic good enough to compete with conventional plastics.

Among the experiments that the bioplastic underwent, the most notable was burying it underground for a time to see how it evolves. While a conventional plastic takes thousands of years to degrade, the bioplastic created by the researchers It ended up fractured in two weeks and after three months it had already degraded completely.

The material, they say, is also good at offering resistance and therefore being useful as a container. It has good mechanical properties to contain liquids and resist ultraviolet light, two essential issues when replacing the traditional plastic used in packaging.

According to the team of researchers, bioplastic could be used for all kinds of uses, from the creation of bags or containers to the construction of buildings or vehicles. Of course, at the moment it is only a test and it remains to be seen how effective it is to build it en masse. The study on the feasibility of the project has so far been published in Nature.

End the plastic

Over the last few years, different alternatives to traditional plastic have emerged or at least reduce its use. Where it is being tested the most is with new packaging, such as the spherical and edible bottle or the Coca-Cola paper bottle. Biology is also testing enzymes that speed up the recycling process.

On the other hand, different organizations and government administrations are increasingly banning the use of plastics. The European Union and China, for example, seek to end disposable plastics. Others while cleaning the oceans of everything we pour into them.

Via | University of Yale