With the coronavirus (Covid-19) expanding throughout the world with the passage of time, there are many companies that are contributing their bit to fight this pandemic, such as Xiaomi, who has donated masks to Spain, or companies that are making masks with 3D printers to donate them to hospitals. Even a Chinese firm has created a glasses to fight the coronavirus in true Terminator style. In recent days it has been announced that a 3D design company has decided to give away its latest invention that allows open doors without using your hands, an action with which to avoid possible contagions.

The Belgian company Materialize has developed an invention that can be printed in 3D and that allows open the doors without using your hands, and which are echoed by Business Insider. A product that can be added to the door handle and that the firm itself is giving away – its design – to combat the spread of coronavirus, since this virus can live on some surfaces for up to three days. It has even been found housed in the door handles and knobs, an element that is touched very frequently throughout the day.

Materialize has designed a series of door openers that are printed with 3D machines, and whose design is giving away, that adhere in a simple way to the door handle, allowing the user to open it without using their hands. Although, yes, many people – like a server – have already developed another series of mechanisms to open the doors without the support of technology, such as using the elbow when you have dirty hands. However, this invention makes that movement easier and more comfortable when use your arm to open the door.

The company shares the design for free so that anyone with a 3D printer can create one

The company is sharing the design of this product for free so that those who have a 3D printer can get one. You are even encouraging others to dare to modify the design so that they can be used for other types of doors, and distribute them as well. Regarding its design, the invention has two detachable pieces And, to facilitate installation, you don’t need to drill holes in the handle or change the actual door handle.

Of course, the two pieces are joined on the handle of a door using four screws. A design that allows people to open the doors of their homes or their community using the arms, thus avoiding directly touching the handle with your hands. The Belgian company has also clarified that this product has a design that works with the door handles, but not on the knobs.

Materialize has confirmed to Business Insider that its team it only took 24 hours to create and test this design product, whose slogan is “Do less damage. Use your arm ”. It is, without a doubt, a good idea to open the doors in these days that the quarantine lasts to avoid possible contagions when leaving the house or opening the doors of our home, since the virus can last up to several days in places like doorknobs or door handles.

