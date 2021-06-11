They count the world population of birds

There are about 8,000 million people in the world. How many individuals do all the bird species total together? In an investigation, all the available information has been processed and there is already a fairly concrete answer to that question.

The study was conducted by a team that includes Will Cornwell, from the University of New South Wales in Australia, and Corey Callaghan, now at the German Center for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv).

To make the count, we had the crucial help of citizen science observations, that is, carried out by volunteers without technical preparation but who have the advantage of their love of science and that of the immense workforce that represents a collective of thousands of people.

The use of detailed algorithms was also a decisive help.

Thanks to all this, it has been possible to make quite reliable estimates of how many birds there are of each of the 9,700 different species of birds, including flightless ones like emus and penguins.

The result of the count:

The world population of birds is approximately 50,000 million individuals, about six birds for every human being.

A flock of birds. (Photo: Corey T. Callaghan)

The number of individuals of each species varies widely, from a hundred subjects to more than a billion.

In reality, the dataset used for the research does not include records for all currently living bird species, but only for 92% of species. However, the researchers argue that the remaining 8% (which was excluded because it was so rare that it lacked available data) is unlikely to have a significant influence on the overall estimate.

The study is titled “Global abundance estimates for 9,700 bird species.” And it has been published in the academic journal PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences). (Source: NCYT from Amazings)