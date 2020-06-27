Although soft drinks or sodas are extremely vicious drinks, we should avoid drinking them as little as possible, especially if their presentation is in cans.

June 27, 2020

What is the material with which they make soda cans?

Most large soft drink companies use aluminum and rust resistant laminated steel to package their carbonated beverages. This material protects the liquid from sunlight, it cools easily and it is also resistant and very light in weight.

For these reasons, you should avoid drinking canned soft drinks.

Aluminum is able to protect soft drinks from losing their aroma and also protect them from moisture and contamination. Another of the great benefits of this material is that it extends the life of the drink without requiring refrigeration.

Never drink directly from the soda can!

Despite the fact that many people before sticking their lips directly to the soda can choose to clean it, however, we do not know what has gone over the can so that we decide to drink directly from it, thousands of bacteria can be there and you just don’t see them.

One of the most common contaminations suffered by people who drink directly from the can of soda is due to fecal contamination from mammals, such as rats, insects, or birds. In addition, another common pollution agent is dust.

For these reasons, you should avoid drinking canned soft drinks.

Ideas so you never drink directly from the soda or soda can

Clean it well with a napkin or handkerchief before drinking directly from it, although you should bear in mind that this will only clean it more and it will not disinfect the area.

One of the best options is to use a straw to avoid direct contact.

Evaluate the can, it should never be swollen. If it is swollen it means it may have contamination, never drink from this can. Your can should also not be knocked or rusty.