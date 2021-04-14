They could have leaked a SPOILER for Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Supposedly the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series will have a final big surprise and now they could have revealed what it is about.

Those responsible and actors of Falcon and the Winter Soldier they are currently giving many interviews to different media. Therefore, they must be careful because their words can be misinterpreted or they can reveal some SPOILER of the plot inadvertently. The series of Marvel studios is currently airing on Disney + and there are still two episodes to go until it is finished, therefore, any information that appears shakes the internet quickly.

Wyatt russell is making an impact thanks to his interpretation in Falcon and the Winter Soldier from John walker, the new Captain America. In addition, thanks to the brutality he has shown, we can see that he is a very complex character but very different from Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) previous Captain America.

Now in a recent interview, the actor Wyatt Russell has been able to commit a great SPOILERS on the Falcon series and the Winter Soldier:

Have I ever met Chris Evans? I think so. I don’t think he shook his hand, but I think I walked past him and made eye contact. ” Wyatt Russell began. “That counts as being a stalker, that doesn’t count as knowing anyone. But, I guess so. You just have to wait until the end of the series and then everyone will say, Oh wow! ”.

So Wyatt russell just anticipate that there will be a big surprise before it ends Falcon and the Winter Soldier and many are related to the appearance of Chris Evans, which would be something quite spectacular.

What is the series about?

After the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), the world is in a very complicated situation. Since all those who disappeared 5 years ago have suddenly returned and now the authorities must relocate them. For this reason, groups have emerged that try to get things to be as before, but while the United States government appoints a new Captain America, characters Falcon and the Winter Soldier They must find out who is making Super Soldier Serum. For this they will need the help of an old acquaintance, the Baron Zemo.

