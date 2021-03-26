They could by WhatsApp Involve Amazon with false message! | AFP

It seems that a new est @ fa is about to reach Internet users, this time it will be through WhatsApp, in addition to this application it will be involved in the platform of Amazon Mexico.

Since it was created Whatsapp It has been maintained in parallel with the advancement of technology, so there are already some options so that you can handle it with your company and it is even currently used for some companies to work and communicate with the work team.

It has several updates and functions that improve the operation, it is said that soon we will be able to see states by way of advertising or announcements of the company itself through this option.

Thanks to the popularity that this publication has today, for some Internet users it is not news that new functions appear.

Something that has also been around for a long time are broadcast messages, with which you can send the same message to several contacts at the same time, perhaps because of this function is that some Internet users are confused with the new sta @ fas that have been launched.

According to certain publications that have been appearing, it is said that Amazon is turning thirty years old and that is why it is making several gifts that you should surely take advantage of.

For years the names of many companies have been used for the misuse of other people who want to make a profit using their name and taking advantage of the innocence of millions of Internet users.

An alleged company has reportedly been sending messages to WhatsApp users stating that they will be able to participate in a supposed raffleSince Amazon would be giving away a million products, apparently this has only happened in Mexico.

According to the Xataka portal, the message that has reached several users of the app It has a link that redirects you to another page where several prizes appear from the cheapest to some quite expensive.

In order for you to access this alleged raffle, it asks you to be a user of Amazon, so it gives you the option to register asking for your data as well as your bank account, apparently, because of this your personal data may be at risk, email, full name in addition to your bank information.

That is why for many users of the platform and the application they should be aware of the pages and links that are opened and that also ask for information.

After you “register” the page itself asks you to send the message to your WhatsApp contacts and also download another application, it is nothing other than a virus that will cause all your information to be lost either on your phone or computer (in case you are using WhatsApp Web).

In the event that this message reaches you, you must delete it immediately and notify the person who sent it that it is a fraud3, so that they protect themselves and not continue sharing junk content.

Today many abusive people look for a way to earn easy money, as technology and applications advance it seems that they do too, this because they handle all types of applications perfectly and have the audacity to create new ways to abuse others. people who often do not know the full function of their smartphones.

As well as this est @ fa, there are surely many others and this is not the first time that another famous platform has been involved to attract attention and mislead a bit, for the moment we must be attentive and not only on WhatsApp, there was a time that this It happened all the time through e-mails, but apparently it has already gone to the next level.