They could bring together Kimberly Loaiza and Kenia Os in collaboration | Instagram

A new surprise for fans of both the musical artist Kimberly Loaiza as the singer Kenya OsIt is believed that there is a possibility that they meet for a collaboration, it is said that someone could bring them together again, is it true? In a video a certain assumption is made.

Surely the admirers of both celebrities might feel a bit confused, but maybe deep down it was something they had been waiting for for years, because at first they both worked together thanks to that their popularity began to grow.

Iván Plascencia, host of Es Neta, shared this news on his channel Youtube This May 4, from minute 8:30 you will see the note about both personalities and influencers of social networks, we will share it with you right away.

Read also: Nick Kamen, musician and face of Levis for years, lost his life

The video is titled: “Youtube will join Kimberly loaiza and to Kenia Os to make the passes / Rod Contreras as singer “, upon reading this title, several of the followers of both were moved above all by the idea that the YouTube platform would provide this important opportunity to bring together the former friends.

At the moment the video has 7,595 views and 52 comments, curiously few comments talk about the “collaboration” between the two celebrities.

To tell the truth, what is mentioned in the content of the video differs a bit with the title of the video because the note already explains that the platform is not directly looking for “Together” for Kim and Kenya, but rather clarifies that it has been an error of the platform due to the appearance of some errors in which certain Internet users have made mention.

It may interest you: Worry !, Lizbeth Rodríguez faces contagions

Basically, the YouTube platform has had some mistakes that some fans may have been bothered by and some others may have thought that it is a pretext to now be able to join important YouTube characters, “said the host.

The YouTube error is that when searching for some channels, the platform incorrectly places the photograph of the youtuber’s profile with another name that is obviously not his, in the case of Kim Loaiza they could have the profile photo of Kenia Os.

The Es Neta host shared a photo where you can see a list of the names, the error is immediately noticed on some channels.

Also read: Cell phones that will not be able to use WhatsApp from May 15

This is a pretext for YouTube to get to join them in some way to give a signal that they could already be in talks to be able to join or do something massive within the content creators, “said Iván Plascencia.

It has been the own admirers of both Loaiza and Os who assure that it would be more than impossible for the two figures of music and personalities of social networks to have any collaboration together, despite the fact that they no longer hold any resentment to the another may prefer to keep their distance.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

It should be noted that Kenia Os herself, in an interview with “El Escorpión Al Volante”, made mention of the Jukilop: Kimberly Loaiza and her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja, of whom he precisely mentioned that their relationship was already quite good, that they have come to talk and that apparently everything is fine between them.

Surely the possibility that in some future they get together and make a collaboration should not be ruled out completely, this because the three of them are still very young and as they well say “Life takes many turns” and perhaps in the future perhaps somewhat distant we will be able to see them together again as has happened throughout history with other characters in music.