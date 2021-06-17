They correct flaws in the collection cellar of the Museum of Modern Art

MEXICO CITY.

Although the winery of the Museum of Modern Art (MAM) houses a collection with 3,357 pieces, it has not had an equipped space or the appropriate conditions, Natalia Pollak, director of the enclosure, accepted yesterday during a tour of the museum’s facilities which will reopen its doors until mid-November 2021.

In addition, he acknowledged that the MAM will evaluate the dimensions of its collection to define which pieces would be sent to the National Art Winery, which will be built in Chapultepec, which could include a 12-meter high mural of Vlady, which will soon be exhibited in the Antiguo Colegio de San Ildefonso, as well as a large work by Rufino Tamayo.

As for the MAM warehouse, “when the annex building was built, at the end of Felipe Calderón’s administration, it could not be equipped. The warehouse lacked metal supports or racks for the correct hanging of the works; It did not have air conditioning or good lighting and for years the gap remained (to place a forklift) and it was not invested in it to move the work ”, he explained.

All this would be covered with the rehabilitation and maintenance work it receives, which will include “security cameras (in the cellar), air conditioning and industrial dehumidifiers for optimal conservation of the works, adequate lighting and all the furniture for the work storage, specialized racks and shelves ”.

However, Pollak was unable to break down the specific amounts that are earmarked for the winery or for the rest of the museum’s work, ranging from a new lighting system, the relocation of its store and bookstore, to the expansion of the museum workshop. and the rehabilitation of its sculpture garden, which works on the deep cleaning of 33 (out of 77) works, among which Ovi, by Hersúa and La ola, by Vicente Rojo.

The cleaning of these works is not carried out with funds from the Chapultepec Project, but from the museum itself, clarified Mariana Murguía, coordinator of Visual Arts.

How much of the MAM collection would go to the National Winery? Pollak was asked. “The wineries will always be insufficient because the collections are increasing. We will make an evaluation of what could happen to the National Winery very large works that could go to a better storage area ”.

Why did the MAM cafeteria disappear? “It was a concession and through an agreement it paid a rent to the federal Ministry of Culture, it is not a self-generated (income) of the museum. Due to the pandemic, the cafeteria cannot continue. There were also some machines and some soda dispensers that we removed ”.

And he added: “There will be no cafeteria. We are looking at the possibility of having a cart or a mobile service area with healthy snacks, fruit, vegetables and fresh water, we will put tables outside and drinkers ”.

Pollak said that in 2022 the MAM would bring to Mexico an exhibition dedicated to the Colombian writer Gabriel García Márquez, through an agreement with the Harry Ransom Center. “We would like to have it for the summer of next year if the times of the Ransom allow us.” It would show all the literary production of the writer, as well as his original manuscripts and part of his personal archive ”.

What other international exposure will the MAM look for? “We have several national projects and we want to focus on reading our collections.”

The federal SC reported that, as of June 14, the renovation works in the MAM will require 50 million pesos, which so far has been 57.4% complete and did not break down the amounts spent on each museum project, arguing that everything is in progress. in Compranet.

So far the MAM – which in 15 years had not undertaken any improvement actions – has restored three of the five fiberglass domes of the main building; remodels the Sala Gamboa, where a documentary center and its library with 38 thousand volumes will be located.

And he detailed the amounts allocated to the Tamayo museums (17.1 million pesos), the SAPS (24 million pesos) as part of the visual arts node of the Chapultepec, Nature and Culture project.

-The MAM will have a new lighting system, they will relocate their store and bookstore and expand the museum workshop.

-We are working on the deep cleaning of 33 works in the sculpture garden.

-The museum will not have a cafeteria, but a mobile service area with healthy food.

