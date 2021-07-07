They copy teachers and the SEP catches them; their exams were canceled

MEXICO CITY.

After the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) reported that the results of 5 thousand 787 teachers seeking a promotion to management and supervisory positions in basic education were canceled after identifying 100% identical response chains in the Management Skills Questionnaire, that is, correct and incorrect answers exactly the same, teachers who participated in the process refused to have copied and asked for a thorough investigation.

The National Union of Education Workers (SNTE) demanded that the Unit of the System for the Career of Teachers and Teachers (Usicamm) identify those responsible for using the reagents of the selection process for promotion as merchandise, considering that it is the only person responsible for the preparation and administration of the evaluation instruments.

“This situation has caused surprise and indignation among the teaching staff who prepared with professionalism and seriousness to achieve a good performance. Hundreds of them even participated in various courses that the SNTE offered them to accompany them in the process ”.

“Therefore, the Union also requests a review of the examinations to define responsibilities, since the accusation against the teachers is extremely serious and damages their image,” the union said.

“I did not cheat, nor did I team up with anyone, and they say there were atypical behaviors, they canceled the managerial skills questionnaire, they gave me zero points, and not only that, I obtained a final score of 126,095 and they placed me in the ZERO position OF PRIORITY. I DIDN’T COPY, ”user @ PatriciaSR1785 wrote on Twitter.

When reporting on the publication of the results of the selection process for promotion to positions with management and supervisory functions in Basic Education, corresponding to the 2021-2022 School cycle, available on the page http: //usicamm.sep.gob. mx / query_resultados / descripcion.html, the SEP indicated that after a specific analysis of the data for the integration of the ordered lists of results, evidence of atypical behaviors on the part of some supporters was detected during the application of the assessment instruments of the Knowledge and Skills Appreciation System.

Regarding the Management Skills Questionnaire in which they found identical answers, the instrument was canceled for said records and only the rest of the multifactors will be considered.

From the analysis through the facial recognition algorithms, 79 participants were identified who incurred in atypical behaviors during the application of the Knowledge and Skills Assessment Instrument.

“What are the atypical behaviors. I look everywhere, I see the ceiling, the window, I was even shutting up my dogs with the shhh. Oh no !!! Please specify so you are not thinking strange things. The effort from the registry was a lot, “wrote the user @letycatalan.

Other teachers argued that it is unfair that after hours of study an algorithm I determined that they copied.