P.T., the demo of what was once Silent Hills, became a cult following and the enthusiasm and passion of fans have been enough to create a series of experiences inspired by the work of Kojima Productions. On this occasion, a fan of the demo was in charge of taking it to the HyperCard application, which existed on Mac computers from 1987 to 2004.

A Polygon report revealed the work done by video game creator Ryan Trawick, who adapted some of the content from P.T. to the HyperCard software to make it an experience similar to those that debuted at the time for said application. In fact, if you research the history of graphic adventures you will find that the original version of the legendary Myst was released on HyperCard.

Basically, Hyper PT, a proposal created in a videogame development jam promoted by the itch.io platform, which has various horror titles that you can download for free, shows the PT sequences, adding some things and cutting others, with a slide-type design of the application for Apple computers.

