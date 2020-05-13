Covid-19 has reached three members of a family in Managua. In less than two days, a nephew and aunt were buried, while another brother, 49, is in isolation, after being confirmed in a public hospital that he was infected. The story is told by Vladimir Rodríguez, brother and nephew of the deceased.

Vladimir Rodríguez says that his brother Domingo Elder Rodríguez Gaitán, who worked in the migration area of ​​the Augusto C. Sandino International Airport, died on Monday afternoon, May 11, according to medical authorities, but they gave the body to his relatives at 7:00 p.m. on the same day. In a video of Domingo Elder’s funeral, facilitated by the family, men dressed in special yellow suits are seen by the Minsa, disinfecting the victim’s coffin.

Domingo Elder was 44 years old, diabetic and began to feel ill around May 1. He thought that the discomforts he presented were related to his chronic illness and he went to his provisional clinic, at the Carlos Roberto Huembes hospital, there they told him that his glucose was altered and they returned him to the house. However, there was no improvement. Two days later he returned to the hospital, they isolated him and did a Covid-19 test, whose result was positive. Two days after being hospitalized he was intubated, the development of the disease was rapid, until he died. His brother assures that they did not take good care of him for fear of contagion.

The body was delivered in a black bag, in a sealed coffin. His brother believes that the health authorities are waiting for the night to come to bury the bodies because they do not want people to know the reality of what is happening. “The government continues to hide, they continue to hide and they will continue to hide.”

Vladimir Rodríguez, brother of Domingo Elder Rodríguez, who passed away from Covid-19 this Monday.

Contagions

Domingo Elder lived with his other brother, who also has the virus and is now at home. Vladimir believes that his brother, who died, was infected at the airport and that his aunt, who died on Tuesday and was buried at night, purchased on public transport, since she did not go out, only to charge for some products sold every fortnight.

No one managed to say goodbye to Auntie. Nor from the brother. In the case of her aunt, she relates that from the hospital they did not want relatives to attend, and they themselves chose the cemetery.

Proof of death of a person who died from Covid-19, but established pneumonia and septic shock.

This Tuesday, a day after Domingo Elder’s nightly and express burial, people appeared that, according to Vladimir, were sent by the Airport. They intended to give ten thousand cordobas to the family. “The airport workers,” they arrived, “wanting to buy my brother’s death with ten thousand cordobas, other brothers decided not to take any money from him because that is like buying my brother’s death.” He believes that the people came with the aim of persuading them to remain silent.

Vladimir assures that he was a neighborhood politician of the Sandinista Front, but since his brother died, he does not want to know anything about his militancy, and since they themselves taught them to remove their fear, there he was, denouncing the situation that his family lives, victim of the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, Daniel Ortega is not the image that I had of him. He is another image, and I clarify them I was a member of the Sandinista Front for many years, I worked with them since the nineties, unfortunately I am disappointed because he is a very bad man, he has to let the people know what is happening In Nicaragua. He really talks about love, and love does not have it for the comrades who live on the streets, doing our jobs, he does not know how many infected people are walking, we are in danger, he is not humanitarian, he only watches for his family, for its power… ”, he affirms.

He believes that these statements may provoke retaliation against him, but ensures that it is necessary to know the reality of what is happening in the country with the pandemic.

In the death certificates of Domingo Elder and his aunt it is not indicated that they have died of Covid-19, although they have had a burial as such, and according to Vladimir the diagnoses were positive. According to the Minsa, the aunt died of refractory septic shock and severe pneumonia and Elder died of pneumonia and septic shock.

Vladimir explains that a family member claimed the incongruity of the diagnoses, and a doctor told him “that he could not put Covid-19 on him because it was a presidential order from comrade Rosario Murillo, otherwise he would be fired,” he says.

Vladimir explains that his family is experiencing a very painful loss and remembers that his other brother continues to fight for his life. “They played and continue to play with the truth and reality of what is happening in this country and that is the hardest because more people are going to die,” he says.