They continue to filter more details of what the Argentina vs. Italy

The beginning of the week was full of information and rumors indicating that the winners of the America’s Cup and the European Cup of Nations would play a match, which would practically be like an intercontinental final.

Soccer Eurocup and America's Cup celebrations.

Now, more details were known about how, when and where the match of the two recent champions of the most important national team competitions by continent would be played. The duel would be in homage to Diego Armando Maradona.

Precisely, the international media New York Times announced that the talks between Conmebol and UEFA are already well under way for the selected Argentina and Italy teams to play a match, such as an intercontinental final, to meet the great champion of national team tournaments.

And precisely, last Monday, August 12, the information began to emerge, however, a day later the news seems to be taking a slightly clearer course and with serious signs of developing the game that faces the teams that in the end of week they won the continental titles.

According to the American newspaper, the commitment would take place in tribute to Diego Armando Maradona, in the city of Naples, in a stadium that was baptized with the name of the legendary Argentine footballer, who in the 80s shone with the blue shirt of the team’s box. Southern Italy.

In addition, everything seems to indicate that the duel will be played on some date in December 2021 or January 2022, in Italy, where the Azzurra would fulfill its role as a local, despite the fact that the stage bears the name of a historical rival shift.

Argentina, to become champion, beat its classic rival, Brazil, by the smallest difference, 0-1, and nothing more than at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro; par excellence the temple of Brazilian soccer. The lone goal of the match was scored by PSG midfielder Ángel Di María, who took advantage of a filtered pass from Rodrigo De Paul and defined over goalkeeper Ederson.

Italy, for its part, drew 1-1 with England, at the legendary Wembley Stadium. The goal of the transalpinos was scored by Leonardo Bonucci, who put the score in a draw. Already in the penalties the Azzurra beat zurra beat the team of Los Tres Leones 3-2.