Telemundo Jeyvier Cintron is part of “Team Famosos”

Several situations have made the fifth season of Exatlon USA a particularly unprecedented one. But the one that perhaps makes the present installment of the competition program one to remember, are the different sanctions to athletes for the so-called “breaches of contract”, which have already become a customary term in the most successful reality show of the Telemundo network.

“Breach of Contract” in Exatlon USA

Breaking the strict rules of a competition like Exatlon United States had never been seen, that until this season in which the phrase “breach of contract” became customary and we began to see it when the presenter Frederik Oldenburg announced that Denisse Novoa, ex Team Contendientes participant and Frank Beltre, former Team Famosos participant, were suddenly expelled from the competition for having fallen into this breaking of the rules.

Along with them, six participants joined who, although they were not expelled, did result with a sanction that kept them out of the competition for several days, without being able to participate. They were: Norma Palafox, Nathalia Sánchez, Eric “Showtime” Alejandro, Rafael “El Brujo” Soriano (already eliminated), Octavio “Tavo” Gonzalez and “La Cazadora” Viviana Michell.

Both the expulsions and the sanctions are two unprecedented measures that in four seasons of the television show had not had to be implemented until now. About the reasons for this nothing has been confirmed, but many theories have been created in social networks and portals for fans, ranging from the possession of cell phones in competition, illicit substances and more, but of this there has not been a official pronouncement.

They continue to breach standards in EXATLON USA. Who was suspended now?

Everything happened in the ceremony of the duel for the permanence of May 23, where at the beginning of the same the presenter, Frederik Oldenburg announced that the athletes Jeyvier Cintrón and Jacobo García, would spend all this week that begins on Monday, May 24 without compete, that is, week 18 of the competition due to a breach of the competition rules again.

This shows that the production of the competition program has tightened the standards that athletes must meet to be part of it. At the moment no more is known about this suspension of Jeyvier Cintrón and Jacobo García, but let us remember that both were unharmed from the first round of sanctions. Jeyvier was not suspended the first time, and Jacobo was welcoming his son into the world with “Chiquidinamita” Dayleen Santana, little Ezra.

We are already clear that we will not see two of the best of Team Famosos and the competition in general in action, since neither Jeyvier nor Jacobo will set foot in the sands of the Dominican Republic, and this we think will be detrimental to the reds at a crucial moment for the competition, where we will be seeing the arrival of four new reinforcements that will arrive to change everything.

We hope breaking the rules is not the new norm for competition.

