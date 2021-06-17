They consume the comeback; Atlanta takes control of the series 3-2

PHILADELPHIA.

Trae Young and the rest of the Falcons completed one of the most memorable comebacks in postseason history by beating the Sixers and coming one more victory away from earning a place in the Eastern Conference finals.

Young was fouled when he attempted a 3-pointer and hitting all three free throws with 1:26 minutes remaining set the 26-point comeback that led Atlanta, who took a 109-106 victory on the Sixers’ floor at the fifth duel in the series that they now command 3-2.

The Falcons won Philadelphia for the second time in the series and can secure their spot in the Eastern Final for the first time since 2015 if they win at home Friday night.

Young finished with 39 points and showed again this postseason that he is a superstar.

We keep fighting regardless of the score. I am very proud of this team, ”Young said. “We have complete trust in each other, and we have a great relationship, which is reflected on the court. We never stop believing in ourselves until the game is over ”.

Center Joel Embiid scored 17 points in the first quarter and put the Sixers on track to victory when they gained a 26-point lead before the break. They still held an 87-69 lead at the end of the third period, before their collapse in the final quarter.

Luo Williams, Danilo Gallinari and Young opened the final period with a huge offensive explosion, forcing coach Doc Rivers to put his starters back when he thought they had a comfortable lead.

Embiid scored 39 points, while Seth Curry added 36 for the Sixers, while Ben Simmons finished with 11 but made just four of 14 shots from the free line.

AMU

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without having previously obtained written permission and without including the link to the original text.