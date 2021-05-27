They conquer the legs of Galilea Montijo in a colorful gray outfit | Instagram

The presenter Galilea Montijo wore a timeless outfit with which she particularly impressed everyone, it was by highlighting one of her best qualities, her toned legs.

Galilea Montijo, does not always follow the rules of fashion, such as wearing dark colors and long sleeves in the summer season, the driver appeared on this occasion with a gray dress that largely covered her upper part and left her legs at the view of all.

A tight gray dress that fit mostly at the hips and legs made with gathered at the sides was the key piece to which the “tapathy“He added the special touch with a belt with a large gold bow buckle.

The pieces of the “Mexican presenter“They harmonized very well his outfit added to the footwear which wore high animal print sneakers in light and brown colors that combined perfectly with his combination of gray and gold.

It may interest you ¿Al tú por tú? Galilea Montijo and Laura Bozzo by Legarreta

Immediately, a shower of compliments fell on Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, better known as Galilea Montijo, to whom the cheers and praise were not lacking in the comments, particularly from her own colleagues in the morning broadcast.

What a beautiful friend, wrote “Latin Lover”, one of the judges of the contest “The stars dance in Today”, where precisely, “Gali” is the star host of the contest.

Another of those who would be left with the “square eye” was “Albertano” who dedicated a wooing to the driver calling her, “Biscuit”.

While on the other hand, Laura Bozzo, one of the contestants of the program wrote: “Like this or more beautiful.”

Fiuuuu fiuuuuu … wrote Michelle Vieth, while her colleague Andrea Legarreta commented “Mamita”

The “Latingal” ambassador constantly shares each of her looks that everyone’s pupil agrees with by showing all her appeal, and they are pieces that mostly make her always look very beautiful.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

The “member of Televisa” caused a stir and it is enough that she shows her elongated and defined legs so that the eyes are focused on her.

Montijo Torres, who has a great team that is in charge of leaving her very beautiful every morning, opted for a loose, straight hair style with light waves at the front, definitely her outfit made her look spectacular and ready even for a night party .

The 49-year-old celebrity turns into a waste of elegance every morning by showing up with a successful selection of outfits that make her one of the most fashionistas on the show.

It may interest you Yellow charms! Galilea Montijo and seasonal color

Although it must be said that Montijo has strong competition within the production in which other popular figures also participate such as the former beauty queen, Marisol González, Andrea Legarreta and Andrea Escalona, ​​however, it always gives something to talk about in one way or another. .

The popularity of the former television actress who has made an effort to maintain and take care of her slim figure has led her to star in a series of controversies regarding her personal life.

Various rumors that circulate around her and her personal circle, from problems in her marriage, infidelities, links with Santeria, pregnancies, etc.,

On a large number of occasions the endearing presenter of “Vida Tv” and “Pequeños Gigantes” has come out to clarify each of the controversies that constantly surround her and her family.

You may be interested in Dance Twerk TODAY, Lourdes Munguía surprises with great figure

With a calm and relaxed attitude, the businesswoman has denied some of the strong rumors that haunt her, such as that of an alleged pregnancy, which arose after overcoming her two periods in which she was a victim of Covid-19.