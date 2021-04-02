They confiscate drug shipment labeled with the name of Cristiano Ronaldo

The police of New York, United States arrested two people with the names of Christopher Jones and Wykim Williams, who trafficked 50 kilograms of cocaine with the stamp inscribed on the packages of CR7, the initials of the Juventus of Turin forward Cristiano Ronaldo, according to a report from the New York City Prosecutor’s Office this Thursday.

The packages were seized in an operation carried out on March 29 where the New York City police seized up to 50 kilograms of drugs that had the acronym of the Portuguese crack Cristiano Ronaldo, in a luxury apartment, where two people were detained.

“In the apartment 50 intact packages of cocaine with the CR7 seal were found in the closet. CR7 is the alias of the popular Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo.

In addition, the prosecution noted that Bridget Brennan, the cocaine stash has a market value of up to two million dollars. This is not the first time that security forces have seized packages of cocaine printed with the name of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.

It should be remembered that on November 26, the Nicaraguan Army Naval Force reported that it had intercepted up to eight packages with 340 packages of cocaine, mostly marked with the initials CR7, Juventus forward.

