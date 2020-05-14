Miami airport authorities seized a package with insects dangerous for agriculture.

The Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) seized a package sent from the United Kingdom containing 11 live caterpillars of the Atlas Moth (Attacus Atlas) one of the largest insects in the world up to 27 centimeters wide with the wings fully extended.

The email was reportedly intercepted on April 8, bound for California. According to several experts, this insect is considered “A terrible agricultural pest for the foliage of fruit plants such as citrus and guava “indicated for the news agency EFE.

“The introduction of these caterpillars into our agricultural system could cause immeasurable damage”Says Christopher Maston, director of the CBP port of entry at the air terminal.

In its initial caterpillar state, this species from Asia can measure up to 12 centimeters and its main characteristic is to have a voracious appetite, which is why it does not stop eating until it reaches its stage of transformation. This is a real threat to fruit crops.

The caterpillars were sent to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Miami Plant Inspection Station to continue their identification.

Maston comments that the seizure of the caterpillars is part of a work at a “critical point” to protect the national agricultural industry and avoid the introduction of harmful pests for the United States.

He points out that during fiscal year 2019, which ended in September of that year, they were able to confiscate nearly 118,000 potentially dangerous pests for E.U. It also reported the seizure of nearly 1.7 million prohibited plant materials, meat, and animal by-products.

This seizure comes just as the Plague of Killer Hornets is on the rise in Washington which has the American authorities concerned because they are fighting against its expansion.

The authorities’ work to avoid external threats to the food industry is worth admiring, especially at this time of the pandemic. Share this note to recognize these heroes who also go unnoticed.