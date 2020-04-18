The Ministry of Health of the Nation registered this Saturday three new deaths from coronavirus and 81 infections in the last 24 hours. So far, the total number of infected in the whole country amounts to 2,839 and the fatal victims number 132.

Of the total of these cases, 856 (30.2%) are imported, 1,184 (41.7%) are close contacts of confirmed cases, 496 (17.5%) are cases of community circulation and the rest are under epidemiological investigation. .

In the afternoon two deaths were confirmed in the province of Buenos Aires. The first was the death of Silvio Cufré, 47, a nurse at the Brandsen Medical Institute, who was admitted to a clinic in Cañuelas and lived in San Vicente.

Cufré’s death was the first by COVID-19 in the health system of the province of Buenos Aires. The nurse presented symptoms on April 6, was swabbed that same day and confirmed as positive on the 11th. He died this afternoon at the Cuenca Alta de Cañuelas Regional Hospital, where he was hospitalized.

Later, the municipality of San Miguel reported that a 23-year-old man died of coronavirus, being the youngest fatality in Argentina. According to information, the victim had received a kidney transplant a few years ago. He had also suffered from pneumonia. According to his family, the contagion could have been through a close contactBut they don’t know for sure. The third deceased was an 88-year-old man residing in the City of Buenos Aires.

In the morning report, the Ministry of Health reported that the total of discharges is 685 people. “2,292 new samples were made yesterday and since the start of the outbreak 30,942 diagnostic tests were performed for this disease, which is equivalent to 681.9 samples per million inhabitants, “they indicated.

Also that the number of cases discarded until yesterday is 23,796 (per laboratory and per clinical / epidemiological criteria). Regarding the ages of the registered cases, the main age groups affected correspond to people between 20 and 59 years old, being the average age of 44 years.

There are 22 provinces with confirmed positives. Formosa and Catamarca are the only jurisdictions that so far have not presented patients with coronavirus.

The Secretary of Access to Health of the Nation, Carla Vizzottisaid today that while the numbers of infections by coronavirus “are stable, we should not think that we have already won” And he specified that in the coming days “there will be a greater circulation of people and this should be accompanied by a greater number of tests.”

During the presentation of his daily report on the progress of the virus in the country, Vizzotti maintained that there are two or three key messages. “The percentage of positivity continues to decrease And we are sharing stable data, but we do not have to think that we have already won and that we should not continue to redouble our efforts because we are at a hinge moment in which we begin to administer social, preventive and compulsory isolation, “he assured.

And he added: “All of us who go out must take into account physical distancing, handwashing, cleaning surfaces, and if there is any asymptomatic person who meets these strategic questions, we are reducing contagion, especially in the coming days, when there will be greater circulation and this must be accompanied by a greater amount of testing that can give an answer ”, he specified.

Until now, 2,300,874 infected people were counted in the world. Of the total, 158,422 died and 589,576 recovered.