Two new deaths from coronavirus were confirmed during the early hours of the morning: a woman in San Martín de los Andes and a man in Tucumán. There are already 22 fatal victims of COVID-19 in Argentina.

The last part of the Ministry of Health of the Nation this Sunday had confirmed the death of a man and that there are 75 new cases, bringing the number of infected to 820 throughout the country. The deceased reported by the health portfolio is a 58-year-old man who had close contact with a confirmed case, and who had a history of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

At one in the morning on Monday, the Chapelco Clinic issued a statement confirming the death of a 68 year old woman infected with COVID-19 that had been hospitalized there since March 25. “He suffered a picture of acute cardiomyopathy probably related to coronavirus infection without having a response to the resuscitation maneuvers that were performed,” they reported from the medical institution.

The victim had arrived from Spain, days before, and was performing the indicated isolation at his home. When she started presenting symptoms compatible with COVID-19, she was transferred to the Chapelco Clinic where she was admitted with acute respiratory failure, and two days later she was confirmed as one of the new positive cases.

Yesterday the patient was in “Critical condition, under mechanical respiratory support” and had increased “the requirements for artificial hemodynamic / circulatory support, being in a state of distributional shock.” Finally, the 68-year-old woman died at one in the morning on Monday.

The other case happened late on Sunday. The government of Tucumán confirmed that the first death from coronavirus in the province. This is a 50-year-old man who was admitted to the Mayo Clinic in the local capital, and thus there are already 22 fatal victims of the virus in Argentina.

The man was the husband of the first tucumana who was diagnosed with COVID-19. The patient was under observation since last Saturday, March 14, connected to an artificial respirator.

According to what transpired, his condition had begun to worsen since last Thursday. It was not until Sunday of last week that the health authorities reported that the subject had caught the virus, a few days after his wife had also tested positive.

“The medical director of the Mayo Clinic, Dr. Víctor Zimerman, together with the Ministry of Public Health of Tucumán, regret to report the death of Mr. Ricardo Laudani, who had been hospitalized in this clinic since March 14, with associated diagnosis of Influenza A and COVID -19. He received all the necessary medical and technological attention. We accompany the family in this difficult moment, ”said the provincial administration in a press release.

The man was the couple of Carolina Lezon Gottling, who was the first case of coronavirus in the province. In mid-February he traveled with her and the four children they both have in common to Europe, which is considered a risk area.

They returned from their vacations in early March and a few days later the two began to have some symptoms of the disease, although they had already been serving quarantine for having been abroad.

“Only I went out, to the supermarket. It was still a suggestion to isolate yourself. And I took hygiene measures “, The woman commented to the newspaper La Gaceta de Tucumán at the time of finding out that she was infected.

Faced with the discomforts that her husband felt, such as vomiting and fever, Lezon Gottling called the doctor and the planned health protocol for suspicious cases was activated, so they both took swab samples.

On Friday March 20, the minister of Health from Tucumán, Rossana Chahla, announced that the tests performed by the Malbrán Institute on the woman were positive for coronavirus, then it was confirmed that her husband had also been infected. By then, to Laudani They had also detected Influenza A, so they transferred him to the Mayo Clinic to remain under observation.

Finally, the man died at night this Sunday and thus added to the list of 22 fatalities by COVID-19 that have been registered so far in Argentina, where there are also 820 infected.

In this situation, and shortly before the news of the death of this Tucuman patient was known, President Alberto Fernández led a press conference in which he reported that social, preventive and compulsory isolation will last until the end of Easter.

The measure was decided after a teleconference of the head of state with the majority of the governors, in which the situation in the country and the result that the quarantine gave so far was analyzed.

The president of Tucumán, Juan Manzur, participated in this meeting, who after Alberto Fernández’s announcement highlighted that he transmitted to him “full support for the measures he is taking in the context of this pandemic.”

“Tucumán is adhering to each of the Presidency decisions, which have set Argentina as a world model in the fight against the coronavirus. We fully share the national strategy based on a scale of values ​​that puts the care of life first, “he added in a message he wrote on his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, the report of new cases from the Ministry of Health of the Nation indicated: 16 in the province of Buenos Aires, 13 in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, 18 in Córdoba, 13 in Santa Fe, 4 in Tierra del Fuego, 4 in Chaco, 2 in La Pampa, 1 in Mendoza, 1 in Misiones 1 in La Rioja, 1 in San Juan and 1 in Currents.

Of the total of these cases, 442 (54%) are imported, 207 (25%) are close contacts of confirmed cases, and the rest are under epidemiological investigation.

CABA and Buenos Aires concentrate near the 70% of the country’s cases. That is why the focus of the national government is focused on the isolation and containment work that must be carried out in the municipalities of the suburbs and the neighborhoods of the Federal Capital. In addition, the effort to multiply the number of beds in intensive care and ventilators is also concentrated, since the majority of positive cases are in that region.

Of the total number of infected 41% are women and the 59% they are men. Meanwhile, the main affected age groups of the registered cases correspond to people between 20 and 59 years old, with 30 to 39 years being the most affected.