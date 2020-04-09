Emiliano Alarcón, 22 years old, passed away last Sunday while being held in a dungeon from the 1st Police Station of San Justo, in La Matanza. He died in an overcrowded cell. His symptoms were consistent with those of the coronavirus: fever, headache, vomiting, muscle weakness, malaise, researchers had claimed. Given this, the corresponding swab was performed to determine if he had the disease and this afternoon it was confirmed that the result was negative.

According to sources close to the cause, the analysis confirmed that the young man was not infected. The saliva sample was extracted at the morgue of the Lomas de Zamora Judicial Department and then it was taken to the laboratories of the University of Buenos Aires (UBA).

The plot began after investigators found the body and collated its recent medical history, in which, according to what they told Infobae, the prisoner from the day the quarantine began had presented a series of symptoms that were similar to those of COVID-19. For this reason, they requested that the corresponding swab be performed to discard all the hypotheses.

The young man had been arrested on charges of murder: He had been arrested at the scene since last October. He had been hospitalized three times during his detention, the three hospitalizations in the month of March.

The alarm was immediate: a possibly infected detainee in a police station overpopulated It seemed to be synonymous with contagion, the first behind bars in the country. Thus, the Justice of La Matanza began an investigation by the prosecutor Claudio Fornaro, with a body test to determine the presence of the virus.

Nevertheless, this possibility was rejected this afternoon. After that option is ruled out, forensics will proceed to perform the corresponding autopsy to determine the cause of his death.

The first time that Alarcón was hospitalized for presenting those ailments was on March 22. He had been sent to the “Sakamoto” Clinic, in Rafael Castillo, in La Matanza. Then, on the 28th and 31st of that month, he also had to be hospitalized at the San Justo Polyclinic with similar pathologies.