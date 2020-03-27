The 70-year-old man who had arrived in the country three days ago on a flight from Miami and was doing his mandatory isolation in a hotel in Recoleta died of coronavirus. This was confirmed by the studies that were known this Friday afternoon. Thus, the fatal victims in Argentina amount to 15.

The victim was housed at the Hotel Deco Recoleta along with his wife and 17 other passengers who had arrived in Ezeiza on Tuesday the 24th on flight 1305. He died on Thursday night.

In the first medical examination it was found that had no symptoms of coronavirus, that he was in good health and had a history of gout, a common and painful form of arthritis that affects the joints and tissues due to an elevated level of uric acid in the blood.

He was checked again on Wednesday and had no temperature, but this Thursday he was examined three times. In the first two, at 8:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., he had no symptoms. At 17:00 they asked for assistance from the room due to temporary loss of location in space and time and fever.

The doctor who treated him recommended studies for “confusional syndrome”, SAME was called and he was taken to Fernández Hospital, where he died at 10:13 p.m.

At an impromptu press conference outside the Fernández Hospital, Dr. Ignacio Previgliano, director of the institution, said that the man had not undergone a swab to determine if he had COVID-19 because “he only had a fever”.

According to the current protocol, the test is practiced on those with fever, sore throat, cough and respiratory problems. However, Previgliano He does not rule out that “he was an asymptomatic patient.”

“The patient only had gout, he had no other pre-existing diseases that were aggravated by the presence of an infection,” said the doctor.

According to what Previgliano said, neither the victim’s wife nor the other passengers who are staying at the Buenos Aires hotel had symptoms so far. “The lady is fine and is seeing how to accompany the family issue, which unfortunately had to endure all this,” he said.

Facing the coronavirus pandemic, Previgliano tried to bring tranquility to the population and said that the City Government acquired in the last few hours about 300 respirators that will be distributed in public hospitals.

Of that total, some 30 correspond to Fernández. “This will allow us to move from 32 beds to 52 beds that will be used for patients suspected of the disease who deserve intervention.”