A three-month-old baby from the Entre Ríos province was infected with coronavirus in Chaco, one of the districts with the highest prevalence of the disease. The girl is isolating herself in a relative’s house and is in good health.

Maria Elisa Flores, the director of Epidemiology in the province of Chaco, confirmed the rumor that it had been circulating. It did so after updating the epidemiological report on dengue and coronavirus.

“We want to clarify the case of a three-month-old girl from the province of Entre Ríos. She was admitted to the Pediatric Hospital on the 19th and 21st of this month. And on the 25th we received confirmation of his diagnosis. The girl is in good condition, she is in the house of some relatives complying with the isolation until we discharge her from the treatmentFlores stressed.

In this way, Dr. Flores officially confirmed that an Argentine baby is infected with coronavirus. It is the first case of a newborn that is known at the national level. According to estimates, the girl arrived in the Chaco province with her family to visit a close relative, from her hometown, Concordia, in Entre Ríos. When the start of the preventive and compulsory social quarantine was decreed, he was in Chaco territory.

The reason or origin of the contagion is still unknown.. The director of Epidemiology clarified that the baby was admitted to the Pediatric Hospital, after several local media presumed that she had received assistance at the Julio C. Perrando Hospital in the city of Resistencia, the main public health center in the province. There, several positive cases of coronavirus are treated and at least 13 professionals were infected, including the director of the establishment, Nancy Trejo. Chaco is, by contagion rate per capita and by number of deaths, a province of risk: it accumulates 91 infected patients, 433 discarded cases, three discharges and five deaths.

The baby’s case had been notified by the Ministry of Health of the province of Entre Ríos days before. On March 28, the daily surveillance report signed by the provincial Epidemiology Directorate, included a girl, then two months old, from Concordia who had traveled to Chaco. In principle, based on the report, it was believed that she remained hospitalized in the town of Entre Ríos, but later it was confirmed that she was unable to leave Chaco after isolation was decreed. In the report, the girl joined nine other confirmed cases. Currently, the number of contagious people among Entre Ríos is 13.

Few cases of infected babies were registered in the world, a population not considered risky for health authorities. On March 28, a child under the age of one died in Chicago, in the northeastern United States, after testing positive for coronavirus, according to state health authorities. It is estimated that there was a precedent of death of a child under one year of age due to coronavirus in China, but in that case the victim had a previous pathology. Similarly, cases of young children who resist the virus shower the map with hope. It is the example of Leonardo, a six-month-old baby who remained hospitalized for fifty days in Corbetta, a town near Milan. His smiling and recovered photo serves as a light and guide in Italy, the country most affected by the coronavirus.