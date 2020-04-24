The Ministry of Health of the Nation registered this Thursday six new deaths by coronavirus and 147 infections in the last 24 hours. The total number of infected throughout the country amounted to 3,435 and fatalities add up 165.

Of the total of these cases, 875 (25.5%) are imported, 1,490 (43.4%) are close contacts of confirmed cases, 722 (21%) are cases of community circulation and the rest are under epidemiological investigation.

In the last 24 hours there were 6 deaths. They are three women, 86, 68 and 75 years old, residing in the province of Buenos Aires; and three men, one 55 years old, resident in the province of Buenos Aires, another 76 years old, resident in the City of Buenos Aires (CABA) and one 59 years old, resident in the province of Mendoza.

The last infected are 84 in the province of Buenos Aires, 37 in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, 10 in Chaco, 4 in Río Negro, 6 in Santa Fe, 2 in Córdoba, 1 in Corrientes, 1 in Mendoza, 1 in Neuquén and 1 in Tierra del Fuego.

According to the latest reports, so far, the total number of people recovered is 919. Which implies 25% of those infected. A percentage that is maintained over time, like the death rate, which does not reach 5% of the total.

Of the total number of cases, 49.3% are women and 50.7% are men. From the beginning of the outbreak, 41,786 diagnostic tests for this disease, which is equivalent to 920.9 samples per million inhabitants. Meanwhile, the number of cases discarded according to the latest report is 32,414, by laboratory and by clinical / epidemiological criteria.

Other data that stood out from the portfolio led by Ginés González García is that the main age groups affected correspond to people from 20 and 59 years, being the average age of 44 years.

“It seems to me that it is a false dilemma to pose this of the tests and that there are many interested people. We have and we are going to have many more next week, we do what is necessary to do, “he clarified.

On the other hand, he said that the Government is paying “special attention” to groups of older adults who live in vulnerable neighborhoods. He explained that the decision was “to establish isolation for all that population group” so that “no one leaves or enters” the neighborhoods in which they live. And, in that sense, he added: “The same criteria is what we will apply with the peoples of the interior, everything we do to defend vulnerable groups is little ”.

González García also referred to the use of chinstraps on a massive scale. He did not agree with the mandatory use of masks for the entire population that goes out on the public highway. “There is no demonstration that it is useful. It is okay for a person to use it to have the feeling of security, but here psychology plays a bit too, it is not a fundamental question whether ‘chinstrap yes or chinstrap no’. It must be used yes or yes when it must be used ”, he stated.

This noon the president Alberto Fernández had an encounter with him expert committee advising you on health matters in the framework of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Accompanied by the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, and the Minister of Health, Ginés González García, the President was in session for more than two hours, during which I listen to the consensus reached by the doctors and scientists to continue with the mandatory isolation.