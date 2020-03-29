He Ministry of Health of the Nation confirmed this Sunday the death of a man who had coronavirus. In addition, he reported that there 75 new cases, so the number of infected amounted to 820 in all the country.

The new deceased is a 58-year-old man who had close contact with a confirmed case, with a history of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The deceased so far add up to a total of 20.

This morning the municipality of Florencio Varela reported the death of dead number 20, who was hospitalized in intensive care with a diagnosis of Covid-19 in a private clinic in the town of Ranelagh.

This Sunday, 16 cases were confirmed in the province of Buenos Aires, 13 in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, 18 in Córdoba, 13 in Santa Fe, 4 in Tierra del Fuego, 4 in Chaco, 2 in La Pampa, 1 in Mendoza, 1 in Misiones 1 in La Rioja, 1 in San Juan and 1 in Currents.

Of the total of these cases, 442 (54%) are imported, 207 (25%) are close contacts of confirmed cases, and the rest are under epidemiological investigation.

CABA and Buenos Aires concentrate near the 70% of the country’s cases. That is why the focus of the national government is focused on the isolation and containment work that must be carried out in the municipalities of the suburbs and the neighborhoods of the Federal Capital. In addition, the effort to multiply the number of beds in intensive care and ventilators is also concentrated, since the majority of positive cases are in that region.

Of the total number of infected 41% are women and the 59% they are men. Meanwhile, the main affected age groups of the registered cases correspond to people between 20 and 59 years old, with 30 to 39 years being the most affected.

To date, 19 deaths have been recorded in Argentina. The last two were confirmed on Saturday. In the morning, a 51-year-old man, who was admitted to the Pueyrredón Clinic in Mar del Plata, became the second fatality in the spa town. At night, an 84-year-old woman, resident of the city of Buenos Aires, with an epidemiological history of having had close contact with a person who traveled to Italy.

Last Friday the Minister of Health stated that “the number of cases is below what we had been anticipating ” and warned that in the coming weeks “the strategy is to save time”. He also explained that the first results of the social isolation that the Government decreed will be observed after March 31. “There we will see if we continue with this well-flattened curve and this slight increase ”, he specified.

This Sunday, after meeting with the President and epidemiology specialists, Ginés González García explained at a press conference that “everyone has unanimously believed that quarantine must be extended.” The minister was optimistic with the statistics that the current indicators. “We are proud that the Argentine model is being talked about in the world. Because not only have we started with very strong actions from the beginning but also because we have done them all together: we have started before and with much more intensity the measures“, Indicated.

“The decisions will always be in accordance with the evolution, with the curves, with the indicators. I am not going to tell you now what will happen in April or the beginning of May. Neither I nor anyone else. What we are anticipating are the issues that may happen and, above all, buying time. Why every day we are better: better in preparation, better in resources, better in diagnosis”, Expressed the minister by virtue of the advance of the pandemic in Argentina.