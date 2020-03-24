The Ministry of Health of the Nation confirmed on Tuesday that there are 86 new positive cases of COVID-19 and that the number of infected increased to 387 across the country.

The report n ° 21 indicated that 30 patients are from the city of Buenos Aires, 30 from the province of Buenos Aires, 9 from Chaco, 7 from Córdoba, 4 from Tierra del Fuego, 3 from Santa Fe, 1 from La Pampa, 1 from Neuquén and 1 from Santa Cruz.

Of the 86 cases, 41 correspond to people with a history of travel to areas with community transmission, while 20 are close contacts of confirmed cases, 25 are under investigation to determine the epidemiological background.

This is the fifth report delivered by the national ministry after the compulsory social isolation that the Executive Branch established as of last Friday and until March 31 inclusive. “No one can move from their residence, everyone has to stay at home”, expressed President Alberto Fernández, who also established the advancement of the holiday from April 2 to March 31 and that March 30 will be a bridge holiday.

Thus, the districts that have not yet reported cases are: Chubut, Catamarca, Formosa, San Juan and La Rioja.

During the day on Tuesday, in Argentina there were two new deaths from the coronavirus and the total number of fatalities amounted to six. The fifth deceased patient was Federico Jose Bensadon, 71, who “He attended the 14th day of hospitalization and the 12th day of respiratory care in the Intensive Care Unit (from the 25 de Mayo clinic), in the context of respiratory distress secondary to bilateral COVID pneumonia 19 ”.

Around 13:30, in Chaco, the province’s Ministry of Health confirmed the death of Guido Ariel Benvenutti, who was 53 years old, had been a Justice of the Peace and worked in the Judiciary. “The person, who had no history of other comorbidities, started on March 11 with symptoms of general malaise, headache, abdominal pain, high fever, odynophagia (sore throat). On March 14 the symptoms worsened and she began with respiratory distress. Since then he was hospitalized and received care in the same institution until his death, “reported from the ministry.

On March 7 he passed away a 64-year-old man, who was admitted to the Argerich Hospital; and on March 13 he died Another 61-year-old man who was admitted to a private clinic in Resistencia, Chaco. Last Wednesday, the third death was confirmed: a 64-year-old man who was admitted to the Argentine Institute of Diagnosis, of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires. The fourth confirmation came last Saturday. It was about a 67-year-old woman who was admitted to the Güemes Clinic, in the Buenos Aires town of Luján.

Argentina registered its first positive case of coronavirus on March 3. From that moment on, he began to adopt various measures to prevent the spread of the virus until he reached total quarantine, dictated by President Alberto Fernández on Thursday, March 19. The borders are closed, classes have been suspended, and citizens can only leave their homes to buy food or medical supplies.

In the world, since the beginning of the epidemic, more than 404,020 contagion cases were recorded in 175 countries or territories. The number of positive diagnosed cases, however, only reflects a part of the total number of infections due to the different policies of the different countries to diagnose the cases, some only do it with those people who need hospitalization.

The new COVID-19 caused at least 18,259 deaths worldwide since it appeared in December in Wuhan, China, according to a balance sheet established by . based on official sources. The last 24 hours the countries that registered the most deaths are Italy with 743 new deaths, Spain (514) and France (240).